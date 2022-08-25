VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Here! – AllEars.Net

Ads

Disney+ Day is coming, and it’s bringing the release of a new live-action film with it!

September 8th is Disney+ Day, which means subscribers have a lot to look forward to — including the platform’s premiere of the live-action Pinocchio! And to help build the anticipation, Disney released another trailer for the film.



Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, is premiering on Disney+ on September 8th. And while we’ve already gotten sneak peeks of the film, Disney’s newest trailer provides a better glimpse of what we can expect! Take a look:

The beloved classic comes to life in the all-new live-action #Pinocchio! 🕰 🕯🦗🧚‍♂️🌟🐋

Watch the new trailer and stream the movie, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, September 8 on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/YkCNljipgJ

— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 24, 2022

So be sure to mark your calendars for September 8th so you can watch the full film on Disney+!

And for more Disney+ information, check out what you can expect from Disney+ Day this year. Or check out all of the announcements from last year’s Disney+ Day.

And, as always, stay tuned to AllEars for the latest Disney news!

Will you be watching the live-action Pinocchio film? Let us know in the comments!

