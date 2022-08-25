Alameda Research Co-CEO Sam Trabucco Resigns From Crypto Market Maker – Bloomberg

Ads

MSCI, the largest ESG rating company, doesn’t even try to measure the impact of a corporation on the world. It’s all about whether the world might mess with the bottom line.

Alameda Research Co-Chief Executive Officer Sam Trabucco is stepping down, saying he’s chosen “to prioritize other things” and that he couldn’t “continue to justify the time investment” of being an integral part of the crypto trading firm.

Caroline Ellison, the co-CEO, will lead the company and Trabucco will serve as an adviser, he announced in a series of tweets Wednesday. Alameda, the trading affiliate of FTX crypto exchange controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried, confirmed the changes. FTX is one of the world’s largest platforms for trading digital-assets.

source