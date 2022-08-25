Microsoft gifts for grads deals: $450 off Surface Laptop 4, Xbox gaming gear, and more – Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
Microsoft’s gift for grads deals start now
Graduation season is here and the Microsoft Store offers tons of deals on gift ideas for grads (opens in new tab) . If you’re on the hunt for the perfect graduation gift, it’s not too early to save on today’s top-rated Microsoft devices and Xbox gaming gear.
For a limited time, you can get the Surface Laptop 4 for $849 (opens in new tab). That’s $450 off its regular price of $1,299 and the biggest discount we’ve seen for this configuration. In fact, it’s one of the best laptop deals of the season.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $1,299 now $849 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
Now up to $450 off, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is more affordable than ever. We named it Editor’s Choice for its sleek, premium design, vivid display, and speedy performance. The configuration with the biggest discounts packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best laptops you’ll ever own. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. It endured an impressive 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor’s Choice award.
If you want to surprise your grad with a premium machine, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid pick.
Want to gift your grad with a versatile Surface Pro device? Microsoft is also knocking up to $240 off various configuration Surface Pro 8 tablet (opens in new tab)s. The tablet with the deepest discount packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.
And that’s just the tip on the iceberg. From laptops to digital gift cards, see more of our favorite Microsoft grad gift ideas and deals below.
Microsoft’s gifts for grads sale ends June 3, stock permitting.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,199 now $959 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
Save up to $240 on the Surface Pro 8. Our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet with the biggest discount packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast SSD storage.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: from $399 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
Save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop Go at the Microsoft Store. Currently, the base packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen, 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
Save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop Studio at Microsoft for a limited time. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. The laptop we recommend is configured with a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. There’s a 512GB solid state drive on board for storage.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Microsoft is taking $10 off the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.
Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
Save a whopping $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Don’t miss out on this epic Cyber Monday deal!
Microsoft Accessories: from $19 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
For a limited time, save up to $23 on select Microsoft accessories. Prices start from $19 for essentials like the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse. It delivers precise navigation and smooth comfortable scrolling. It connects wirelessly to Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices via Bluetooth. Powered by AAA alkaline batteries, it lasts up to 12 months. Available colors include: Glacier, Sandstone, Black, Peach, Mint, Pastel Blue, Ice Blue, Poppy Red.
Microsoft and Xbox Digital Gift Cards: $75 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Microsoft and Xbox Gift Cards make giving easy. Give that grad you know the freedom to choose their own gift from a wide selection of games, movies, TV shows and devices. This digital gift code can be used at the Microsoft Store online, on Windows and on Xbox.
Microsoft gifts for grads deals: $450 off Surface Laptop 4, Xbox gaming gear, and more
