Discovery Plus Free Trial in Australia in 2022: Get Discovery+ For Free – StreamingRant

With the rising cost of cable TV, more and more people are looking for ways to get their favorite shows without having a subscription commitment. And one of the best ways to do that is to sign up for a free trial.

Are you looking for a Discovery Plus free trial in Australia in 2022? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Discovery Plus, owned by Warner Bros and headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, USA, is a streaming service that offers Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, HGTV, A&E, Food Network, Lifetime, Investigation, and History.

This streaming service offers thousands of hours of Discovery Plus shows, movies, and documentaries. It is available in 200+ countries and territories, offering its content in over 50 languages.

Currently, it has over 70 million subscribers in the US and over 400 million subscribers overseas, making it one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the world.

You need to note that Discovery Channel has geo-restrictions, meaning that some of its content is unavailable in certain countries. However, you can watch Discovery Plus in Australia using a VPN for streaming. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can also unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu with ExpressVPN.

This article will provide every detail you need to get a Discovery Plus free trial in Australia.





Like any other streaming service, Discovery Plus channels offer four subscription plans, all of which come with a free trial. You will automatically get a 7-day free trial when you subscribe to Discovery Plus. You can sign up for the following packages.

Choose one of the plans mentioned above, then follow the steps mentioned below:

If you sign up for a Student subscription, you may need to provide your student ID.



Discovery Plus has different prices Starting from $2.99 per month, and you will be charged based on your chosen plan after the trial period expires. Following are the costs for Discovery Plus after the free trial period.

No, you can not get a Discovery Plus free trial in Australia without providing a credit card or a payment method.

This is because the Discovery Plus free trial in Australia requires you to sign up, and you need to provide a payment method to sign up. However, you can avoid being charged if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends.

Yes, Discovery Plus free trial in Australia will automatically renew into a subscription when the trial period ends unless you cancel your subscription before the termination of the trial period. Your new billing date will be from the day the trial ends.

If you feel that Discovery Plus is not for you or want to cancel your free trial subscription for any reason, you can try Discovery Plus free trial cancel. You will need to cancel your free trial subscription depending on the device you used to subscribe to your account.

Below are the steps to cancel the Discovery Free trial on a desktop.

Following these steps will have canceled your account. Please note that there are no cancelation charges, and you can cancel your account anytime you want without paying any fees. If you are a paying customer, you will continue enjoying Discovery Plus until the end of your billing cycle.

Is there a 30-day free trial for Discovery Plus in Australia? No, there is no 30-day free trial for Discovery Plus. The company offers a 7-day free trial, after which you can choose to subscribe to any of the four paid plans.

Does Discovery Plus have a free trial period in Australia? Yes, Discovery Plus has a 7-day free trial. With the free trial, you can enjoy all the paid plans’ features without incurring any charges. After the free trial expires, you can choose to subscribe to any of the four paid plans. These include the Discovery+ with Ads plan, which costs $4.99/month, the Discovery Plus Ads-free plan, which costs $6.99/month, and the Verizon Unlimited Customer Offer, which gives you six months of free service and then charges $6.99/month, and the Student Discount, which offers Discovery Plus Ad-Lite for $2.99/month.

How do I get my 6-month free Discovery Plus in Australia? You can get 6 months free Discovery Plus by signing up for Verizon Unlimited customer offer.

What is the cheapest way to get Discovery Plus? The cheapest way to get Discovery plus is to sign up for a student subscription or sign up for Discovery Plus Ad-lite.

The above guide has explained in detail how to enjoy the Discovery Plus free trial in Australia in 2022. As you can see from this guide, Discovery Plus has a free trial lasting 7 days. You can use this free trial to test out Discovery Plus’s features before deciding whether it is the right streaming service for you.

Discovery Plus is an amazing streaming service, if you are interested in getting its subscription, you can easily get all the information regarding Discovery Plus price and plans. After getting its membership, you can make your weekend relaxing by enjoying the best Discovery Plus shows,

Discovery Plus is great, but if you ever get tired of the service, you can cancel Discovery plus and try other services. We recommend using “FuboTV Free Trial: How to get FuboTV for Free in 2022” and “How To Get Sky Sports Free Trial in Australia [Easy Guide 2022]” if you are interested in Sports.

Chris is a technology and entertainment writer whose main interests revolve around the art of writing and expression. He loves writing research-based articles in different niches and translating his thoughts into words that inspire others.

