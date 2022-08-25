How to set apps to always run as an administrator for added convenience on Windows 10 or Windows 11 – OnMSFT.com

Ads

Here’s how to change an app to always run as an administrator on Windows 11.

1. Open Start and find an app you want to always run as an administrator.

2. Right-click the app in Start and click Open file location.

3. Right-click the app shortcut and click Properties.

4. In the app’s Properties, click the Shortcut tab, then click the Advanced… button.

5. Check the Run as administrator option and click OK.

6. Click Apply to apply the changes you made and click OK to close Properties.

What do you do to open an app to “run as an administrator” on Windows 11? Previously, we showed you how to open PowerShell to run as an administrator, which is necessary to execute elevated app commands on Windows 11.

Windows doesn’t open applications with the most elevated privileges by default. If it is an app you use regularly and you will need the app to run with elevated privileges, it might be a good idea to change the app to always run as an administrator to make things more convenient for you.

Running apps as an administrator just means that you are running the app with elevated permissions. An administrator refers to a person that can make changes on a PC that will affect the other users on that PC.

To run an app as an administrator means that you are running the app with elevated permissions. Administrators can change security settings, install software and hardware, access all the files on the computer, and make changes to other user accounts on the computer.

Please note: You must have an administrator account in order to complete the instructions in this guide.

Once you are signed in with an administrator account on your PC, you can change any app to always run as an administrator with elevated privileges.

Here’s what you need to do.

1. Open Start

2. Search for the app you want to run as an administrator

3. Right-click the top result and select Open file location. Alternatively, you can also click Open file location from the app search results too.



4. Right-click on the app shortcut and click Properties.



5. Click the Shortcut tab.

6. Click the Advanced button.

7. Check the “Run as administrator” option and click OK to save your changes in Advanced Properties.



8. Click Apply to confirm and save the changes.



9. Click OK to close the app’s Properties menu.

Once you’ve completed these steps, every time you start the app you configured, it will run as an administrator and will have elevated permissions to make changes just like an administrator.

If you are using the default (and recommended) User Account Control (UAC) settings, you will need to confirm the UAC prompt to continue to open the application to run as an administrator.

At any time, you can revert the changes that you made by repeating the steps above and uncheck the Run as administrator option (step #7).

While this guide is meant to help users always run apps as an administrator on Windows 11, you can use these same instructions on Windows 10 too.



source