Bitcoin (BTC) Early Adopters Still Control Most of It – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Miya Bailey has perfected tattooing darker skin, which the industry has long ignored. Now he’s expanding into the world of fine art, bringing along the Black Atlanta community he’s helped build over the decades.

Bridgewater’s Jensen Sees Stocks, Bonds Dropping Up to 25% on Fed QT

Venezuelan Bolivar’s Crash Breaks Rare Stretch of Stability

Tesla Split Will Struggle to Feed $280 Billion Rally

Bank of America Beefs Up Tech Offerings as Digital Logins Rise to a Record

Peloton Tumbles After Bleak Forecast Casts Doubt on Comeback

Putin Orders Russia to Recruit 137,000 More Troops as War Drags

Fauci Expected Covid to Be ‘Behind Us’ a Year Into Biden’s Term

US Mortgage Rates Soar to 5.55%, Renewing Squeeze on Homebuyers

Citigroup to Wind Down Russia Consumer Unit After Sale Stalls

Djokovic to Miss US Open, Skipping Second Grand Slam in 2022

From Hotels to the Honey Deuce, This US Open Will Cost You More

Don’t Read This! You’ve Read Too Much on Jackson Hole.

Did Congress Really Rebuff the Supreme Court on Climate Rule?

Forgiving Student Loans Is a Costly Mistake

Hope You Enjoyed the Summer Rally

How Deadly Bacteria Spread in a Similac Factory—and Caused the US Formula Shortage

The Future of Shipping Is … Sails?

London Underwriter Wins Swiss Re Suit After Boss Leered at Her

Toronto Shelter Says One-Third of Its Residents Are Students

London Students Pull Ahead in Key Exams, Widening UK’s Education Gap

Europe’s Record Heat Wave Will Be Summer Norm by 2035

Climate Activists Plot Way Out of Manchin’s Oil Lease Mandate

Even Schools Flush With Cash Can’t Keep Up With Teacher Shortage

Cities Brace for This Season’s Colliding Climate Disasters

Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Gets 477 Votes in a Race He Quit

The Highs and Lows of Being a Bitcoin Maximalist

Alameda Co-CEO Trabucco Steps Down From Crypto Trading Firm

Ethereum ‘Bug Bounties’ Jump to $1 Million Before Software Upgrade

The early entrants into digital assets scooped up much of the wealth. And the volatility along with it.



Since the founding document that led to the invention of Bitcoin first appeared in 2008, Bitcoin’s true believers have adopted a philosophy that resembles “one for all and all for one” (or at least, all who believe in Bitcoin). Bitcoin is often touted as a means of improving financial inclusion, an invention that allows people oppressed by their governments to maintain or reclaim a sense of freedom. In Bitcoin, everyone’s equal – or so the theory goes. But does the theory match the reality of the ecosystem?

Who Owns All the Bitcoin? – Bloomberg…

