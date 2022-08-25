Jack White's Third Man Records Pressing Actual Pot Leaf Into Sleep "Dopesmoker" Record – WRKR

Ads

For the first time ever, a pot leaf will be pressed into a special pressing by Third Man Records, the record pressing plant and company located in Detroit which was founded by The White Stripes Jack White. The album which will ONLY be available to be purchased in person at Third man Records Cass Corridor will be a re-release of the epic by Sleep, originally call Jerusalem but known as Dopesmoker, as Third Man announced. The black vinyl pressing will be available in early December, which is when you can expect the variant pressing:

Third Man has announced two new vinyl variants of the album mastered from original tapes for the first time. Alongside a black vinyl LP, which will be available for pre-order on Friday, pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves are encapsulated in PVC for the first time ever to create a deluxe "Weedian High-Fi" pressing of the album, exclusively available at Third Man's Detroit storefront.

Recorded in 1996 and not released (in slightly different edit/mix) until 1999 under the title Jerusalem, the legend and lore behind Dopesmoker would overshadow an LP of any lesser significance. But the 63-minute magnum opus dedicated exclusively to the sacrament of marijuana is not just the pinnacle of the stoner metal genre…it’s inarguably one of the most important and influential albums of all time.

For those who are fans of the band, this album is almost a dream come true, but even for people obsessed with cool-looking vinyl, this may be one of the sickest pressings ever. Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis was the company responsible for helping them create the pressing.



