We're amazed that the latest MacBook Pro price has already dropped – Creative Bloq

By Joseph Foley published 17 August 22

It’s only been available since June and there’s already $150 off.

Despite being less than 2 months old, we’re already seeing some fantastic discounts on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro 13 with the M2 chip. Amazon is among these great deals, offering buyers $150 off the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This takes the price down to just $1,149. (opens in new tab) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 13 since its launch in June.

UK residents can also grab an impressive saving of £144 on the 512GB MacBook Pro 13. This saving from Amazon reduces the original price from £1,549 down to £1,405. (opens in new tab)The smaller 256GB SSD configuration is also reduced from £1,349 to £1,249

The MacBook Pro 13 is the newest MacBook Pro from Apple. It offers users enhanced performance thanks to Apple’s new M2 chip. See our MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review for more details. If you’re looking for more MacBook deals, Amazon’s also just cut the price of the brand new MacBook Air 2022.

MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150: The latest MacBook Pro offers users efficient and improved performance thanks to the improved M2 chip. This device was only released in June, so this 12% saving is an excellent deal.

MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022): from £1,349 £1,279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £146: UK buyers can find an equally great saving on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, with £146 off the larger 512GB SSD model and £70 off the base 256GB version from Amazon.

If you live elsewhere or stock runs out on the deal above, you can check out the best MacBook Pro 13 deals in your area in the list below.

