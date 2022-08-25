Disney+ New Releases June 2022 – Den of Geek

Ads

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in June 2022 including the premiere of Ms. Marvel and the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

With its list of new releases for June 2022, Disney+ is experience an ideal Walt Disney Company content eclipse. This month will feature both the series premiere of a major Marvel TV property and the finale of an even bigger Star Wars TV property.

The new Marvel arrival is…well, Ms. Marvel herself. The series bearing Kamala Khan’s superheroic name is set to premiere with its first episode on Wednesday, June 8. And none of those “multiple episode premiere” shenanigans this time, Ms. Marvel will continue with one episode each week until its sixth episode finale, as the TV gods intended.

Speaking of finales, Wednesday, June 22 will be the sixth and final chapter of the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor. The series has been described as a six-hour movie by its cast so one would assume that final hour is of the utmost importance.

Aside from Kamala Khan and Obi-Wan, it will be a relatively light month for Disney+. Big Hero 6 spinoff series Baymax! premieres on June 29. Then there’s Glee. This terrifying look into one high school teacher’s musical depravity will finally make its streaming debut on June 1.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

Alec Bojalad |

