A Little to the Left drops release date trailer for PC and Mac, with mobile version to follow – Pocket Gamer

Developer Max Inferno has revealed the launch date for A Little to the Left with a release date reveal trailer. The cosy tidy-up puzzle game lets players fix 75+ messes as they get rid of all the clutter and try their best to organise items to feed their inner perfectionists.

In A Little to the Left, players can look forward to all the sorting and stacking when the game lands on PC and Mac on November 8th, with the iOS and Android versions (plus Nintendo Switch) to follow.

The game features a naughty little kitty who will complicate matters as you try to tidy up by arranging objects. The puzzles have multiple solutions as well, and a unique one will help you exercise your brain cells every day with The Daily Tidy Delivery feature.

Controls are an intuitive affair where players simply have to drag and drop to rearrange things. Plus, the environmental storytelling and the lovely background music will keep everything low-key and satisfying as you go along. It certainly seems like it can scratch that itch for players who have an “everything in its place” attitude in life.

If you’re keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch A Little to the Left on Steam at the moment. You can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game’s vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

