MacBook Air with M2 chip – Apple

All-new design.
Supercharged by M2.
Up to 18 hours of battery life.
Big, beautiful Liquid Retina display.
Advanced camera and audio.
Redesigned around the next-generation M2 chip, MacBook Air is strikingly thin and brings exceptional speed and power efficiency within its durable all‑aluminum enclosure. It’s the ultrafast, ultracapable laptop that lets you work, play, or create just about anything — anywhere.
MacBook Air comes in four gorgeous finishes — each with its own matching MagSafe charging cable.
There’s power in silence. Thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip, MacBook Air can deliver amazing performance without a fan — so it stays completely silent no matter how intense the task.
Built to last. Puts the earth first. As responsible as it is durable, MacBook Air features 100 percent recycled aluminum in its compact enclosure.1
The M2 chip starts the next generation of Apple silicon, with even more of the speed and power efficiency of M1. So you can get more done faster with a more powerful 8‑core CPU. Create captivating images and animations with up to a 10-core GPU. Work with more streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video with the high‑performance media engine. And keep working — or playing — all day and into the night with up to 18 hours of battery life.2
M2 begins the next chapter for Apple silicon, which has transformed the Mac lineup with its blazing performance and power efficiency. The breakthrough system on a chip (SoC) architecture combines the CPU, GPU, memory, and more on a single chip so everything runs much faster — while requiring much less power.
M2 is built using an enhanced second-generation 5‑nanometer technology. It features over 20 billion transistors — 25 percent more than M1. And its 16-core Neural Engine is capable of executing up to 15.8 trillion operations per second to accelerate machine learning tasks. Up to 24GB of high-performance unified memory gives the CPU and GPU shared access to a larger memory pool. And the 100GB/s memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1 — makes multitasking and running multiple apps superfluid.
The next-generation 8-core CPU on M2 is up to 18 percent faster than M1.4 So you can zip through everyday tasks like creating documents and presentations, or take on more demanding workloads like developing in Xcode or mixing tracks in Logic Pro with Spatial Audio.
With up to a 10-core GPU, M2 delivers a big boost in graphics performance — up to 35 percent faster than M14 — for everything from color correcting photos to editing 4K and 8K video.
Compared to MacBook Air with M1
Compared to Intel-based MacBook Air
All your go-to apps run lightning fast in macOS — including Microsoft 365 and many of your favorite iOS apps. And with over 10,000 apps and plug-ins optimized for Apple silicon, your creative future is wide open.
Make and receive iPhone calls on your Mac. Use your iPad as a second display. Unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch. It’s like they were all made for each other. Because they were.
With up to a 2TB superfast SSD,11 MacBook Air lets you bring your photos, movies, music, and documents with you — and open them in a flash.
Thanks to the high-performance media engine on the M2 chip, you can play and edit even more streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video12 — including 4K ProRes video shot on iPhone 13 Pro.
Apple silicon and macOS bring advanced built-in security to help defend against malware and viruses. And Mac is designed to give you the freedom to choose what you share and how you share it.
The breathtaking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is the biggest — and brightest — ever on MacBook Air, with support for 1 billion colors. Text is supercrisp, and photos and movies more brilliant and vivid, with rich contrast and sharp detail.
500 nits of brightness
P3 wide color
True Tone technology
Make your best impression on video calls with the 1080p FaceTime HD camera and three‑mic array. Surround yourself with an expansive soundstage, compliments of the four‑speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. MacBook Air was designed to thrill the senses.
1080p FaceTime HD camera
Look your best with a camera that doubles the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation.
Three-mic array
Come through loud and clear on calls wherever you are, thanks to the three-mic array with advanced beamforming algorithms to capture clean audio.
Four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio
Immerse yourself in movies and music with improved stereo separation and vocal clarity from two tweeters and two ultrathin woofers. Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos places sound all around you.
Comfortable and quiet, Magic Keyboard now has a full‑height function key row for quick access to favorite controls and shortcuts. Touch ID makes it easy to unlock your Mac, enter passwords, and make secure purchases or payments — all at the touch of a finger. And with the larger Force Touch trackpad, there’s even more space to work with precision.
Touch ID
Unlock your Mac
Use Apple Pay for payments
Open password-protected documents
Make purchases on
the Apple TV app
The quick-release MagSafe power connector easily attaches — and detaches — with magnets, preventing any unintended flights. Two Thunderbolt ports let you connect and power high-speed accessories. You can also connect up to a 6K display. And the headphone jack supports high‑impedance headphones.
MacBook Air
Recycled materials. A greener supply chain. Responsible packaging. MacBook Air was engineered to be as light on the environment as it is in your hands.
Learn more about Apple and the environment
M1 chip
13.3-inch Retina display13
Apple M1 chip
M2 chip
13.6-inch Liquid Retina display13
Apple M2 chip
13.3-inch Retina display13
Apple M2 chip
*
14.2-inch or 16.2-inch
Liquid Retina XDR display13
Apple M1 Pro chip or
Apple M1 Max chip
