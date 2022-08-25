Blackview Tab 13: Android 12-based tablet launches with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset – Notebookcheck.net

Blackview has introduced the Tab 13, a new tablet based on the MediaTek Helio G85. Also found in the likes of the Moto G31 and Moto G41, the MediaTek Helio G85 has two ARM Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU that Blackview complements with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Incidentally, the Blackview Tab 13 is similar to the new Jumper EZpad M10S in that sense.
In fact, the MediaTek Helio G85 is slightly less powerful than the UNISOC Tiger T618 in the Jumper EZpad M10S. Similarly, the Blackview Tab 13 has a 10.1-inch display that operates at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. Additionally, the tablet weighs approximately 450 g and measures 239 x 158 x 7.7 mm. Unlike the Jumper EZpad M10S, Blackview Tab 13 comes in two colour options, Twilight Blue and Space Grey.
Moreover, Blackview includes an LTE modem, and two card slots, either for twin SIM cards or a SIM card and microSD card expansion. Surprisingly, Blackview pre-installs Android 12, which is not always a guarantee with cheaper Android tablets, as evidenced by the Jumper EZpad M10S. Currently, the Blackview Tab M13 is orderable for US$178.99 in either colourway. Blackview includes a charger, case and screen protector with all orders, although a detachable keyboard cover costs another US$20.
