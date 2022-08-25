How Does Bitcoin Shape New Crypto Projects Like Lynqyo? – Cryptonews

Ads

Bitcoin (BTC) was the first-ever cryptocurrency created and has seen huge success over the years. Released over a decade ago, it has developed significantly over time, attracting users globally. With its acknowledgment and success, more crypto projects began to be released, and now the crypto market has become exceedingly popular.

Whilst there are various sectors within the crypto market such as DeFi, GameFi, and more, Bitcoin has had a level of influence on all crypto projects, regardless of their focus. A new project, Lynqyo (LNQ), focuses on adopting Web3 and focuses on decentralisation. Whilst this is different from Bitcoin as a project, let’s see how Bitcoin has influenced Lynqyo.

Bitcoin was first introduced in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto. He developed Bitcoin to give everyone around the world access to a global digital currency that would allow for direct value exchange.

Since our existing financial system is heavily reliant on governments and central banks, he believed it is destined to fail. Bitcoin, a peer-to-peer digital currency with a finite supply that would offer protection against inflation and make the internet economy accessible to everyone in the world, was his solution to this issue.

With Bitcoin’s large platform and success, there are many reasons for its influence on projects such as Lynqyo. For starters, BTC was the first cryptocurrency to enter the market and has been the largest crypto in the market ever since. Due to this, Bitcoin has carried a lot of weight as the innovator in this emerging market. This has, however, also helped the first cryptocurrency establish itself as a reliable store of value, skyrocketing its popularity.

Bitcoin was the currency that enabled cryptocurrencies to be widely accepted. The public took to Bitcoin’s straightforward idea, pushing its price up to approximately 70k which is the highest value Bitcoin has ever been.

Today, nearly everyone active in cryptocurrency has at least some bitcoin and it has opened the door for a whole industry.

Lynqyo is a new project currently in its earliest stages. Whilst it is quite different as an overall project from Bitcoin, it has taken inspiration from Bitcoin in the sense of reaching for the same level of success.

Just as Bitcoin altered the entire finance sector, Lynqyo also aims to make a change for society by adapting the idea of Web3 and embedding DAOs. Lynqyo has been created by a group of creators, designers, and engineers. They are developing solutions for decentralised decision-making that reward both creators and fans in open tokenised marketplaces.

Lynqyo has faith in the ability of creators to influence culture, alter behaviour, and improve the world. Lynqyo aims to fight back against big tech’s exploitative algorithms and centralised infrastructure to make sure that storytellers recover the power of their work for the better. Lynqyo does this by providing creators with Web3 capabilities like blockchain-enabled subscriptions and modular content platforms.

With the intent to shape the future, Lynqyo has been somewhat influenced by Bitcoin and its success as a cryptocurrency. Additionally, if you’re interested in purchasing LNQ tokens, you can sign up through Bitcoin and receive a 12% reward.

Bitcoin paved the way for thousands of cryptocurrencies to establish themselves and help traders make fortunes. You can even sign up for LNQ tokens through Bitcoin to receive a reward. To this day, Bitcoin is still making unprecedented strides in the crypto market.

Lynqyo is destined to succeed due to its multitude of use cases and Web3 capabilities. If you’re looking for an innovative platform to add to your portfolio this year, Lynqyo is the one for you.

