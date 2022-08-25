CateCoin Price Prediction: Are cat inspired coins better than Tamadoge and other dog coins? – Washington City Paper

Ads

Washington City Paper

With crypto crashing firmly in our rearview mirror and already fading from people’s memories, investors are looking for new tokens to buy. As the market rebounds, the possibilities for such investments grow almost daily. Cryptos like CateCoin are attracting a lot of attention, but there are also other, more promising opportunities. One of the most exciting ones we have come across is Tamadoge. This is what you need to know about it before deciding whether it is worth your time and effort.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

The following table shows CateCoin price prediction over the next three years.

Dogs (or doges) are a popular theme for meme coins. CateCoin decided to follow an alternative route by using the other popular pet humans keep, a cat. Other than that, there is not much difference between CATE and other meme coins, like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Floki Inu. The pattern is the same, create hype with a strong support base and hope that people will go nuts for it, just like they did for DOGE.

CateCoin has one feature that should set it apart from other meme coins. The idea is to reward users for creating popular memes. Each meme created in the CateCoin ecosystem can be turned into an NFT, bringing a reward for creators. Rewards are paid in CATE.

By combining meme coins and NFTs, CATE developers hoped to achieve a lucrative economy. Unfortunately, even the most optimistic price predictions foresee only modest growth over the next three years.

If you are looking for a faster ROI, you should take a look at other options, like Tamadoge. While it is also a meme coin, TAMA also has utility as the native currency of the Tamadoge Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming platform. It is currently in the presale phase and represents an excellent opportunity for early investors.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

Tamadoge is hailed as one of the most innovative crypto projects on the market currently. Capitalizing on a popular P2E concept, Tamadoge also adds another dimension to it by issuing its native TAMA meme coin. Millions of people who played Tamagotchi and similar games will be familiar with the basic idea of the game. Mint a pet, feed and water it, and get it ready for battles against other pets. Pet owners will receive rewards in TAMA for caring about their pets, winning battles, and placement on a scoreboard. You can also buy various accessories for your pets, from toys and clothing to cosmetics.

Security is a premium commodity for all crypto investors, so Tamadoge’s developers have taken several extra steps to ensure public trust. The project has undergone a full security audit and is KYC’d as an anti-rug pull measure. Rug pull has become a serious issue lately and all efforts developers and creators take towards distancing themselves from such practices are highly commendable.

Beta presale started on July 25th, and according to the Tamadoge roadmap, it was supposed to last until September. However, due to high demand, all available tokens were sold out by August 11th, raising $2 million for development. The next phase is a general presale that will take place in Q4 2022. The fourth tranche ended a few days ago and raised $4.75 million, according to Bloomberg. The plan is to sell 1 billion tokens in tranches of 100 million, which is 50% of the total supply. TAMA comes with a built-in deflationary feature, a 5% burn on each executed transaction.

The goal of Tamadoge’s developers is to replace Dogecoin as the most valuable meme coin on the market. It is still too early to say whether or not they will succeed, but so far, they are on the right path. TAMA’s utility in Tamaverse is one thing that sets it apart from not just DOGE, but most other meme coins like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu as well. Neither of them has anything similar to offer to its holders, which can prove as a major advantage for TAMA. As long as the Tamadoge game is alive and popular, there will always be demand for TAMA tokens. This could prove to be a crucial factor for driving the price up, combined with deflationary measures.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

One of the biggest dreams any crypto investor has is to get an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a major crypto project. However, chances for that are very rare and come once in a blue moon. That is why the Tamadoge project is too good to miss. An exciting new crypto gaming platform that shows promise of dethroning Dogecoin as the world’s biggest meme coin, TAMA is on a trajectory straight to the Moon. Here is how you can buy some.

The steps are fairly self-explanatory and easy to understand. Even you have little to no experience in crypto trading, you should be able to follow them and buy TAMA tokens.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

Predicting the future price of any cryptocurrency, especially meme coins like CateCoin, is more art than science. Even the biggest experts can, and often do, make mistakes when it comes to it. At the moment, CateCoin is trading at $0.0000012, which is considerably lower than its all-time high of $0.000012 in October 2021. There are no signs of recovery any time soon and at the moment, CATE doesn’t look like a promising investment. We would recommend looking at some other possibilities. If you are looking for a meme coin to invest in, Tamadoge seems like a far better alternative.

The P2E approach that underlies Tamaverse is one of the most popular gaming concepts in the last few years. When combined with Tamadoge’s appeal to casual gamers looking for games with low-time investment, it sounds like a winning combination. The best proof of just how popular this approach is is the fact that both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are actively trying to copy it by developing their games.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

As of now, TAMA seems like a clear winner in this duel. CateCoin as a project seems to be stalling, despite the fairly strong community support. The idea behind CateCoin is interesting, but the token itself can’t get any traction. Early investors who dumped their CATA portfolio during the 2021 peak probably made a lot of money. On the other hand, those who decided to hold on for a better price are in an unenviable situation. On the other hand, TAMA is proving a major success. The team behind Tamaverse has raised millions during the ongoing presale, and each subsequent tranche reaches a higher price.

TAMA’s utility, especially when compared with other meme coins, is proving to be a major hit with investors. Already there are people calling it the Doge Killer, a title previously reserved for Shiba Inu before it imploded. The reason many people are asking whether is Dogecoin dead is its lack of utility. Its value is solely based on its status as a meme coin and the fact that Elon Musk endorsed it.

Speaking of Elon, the rumors of him becoming a TAMA supporter are still spreading. The latest statement from the Tamadoge team refused to confirm or deny them, but they did acknowledge them. Whether or not there is any truth in them is anyone’s guess at this point.

Another reason to consider investing in Tamadoge is that there is no minimum amount. This makes TAMA an attractive proposition for people looking to start their crypto portfolios with limited funds. The recommended minimum amount is $150 and the good news is that you will only pay gas fees, as there is no tax on TAMA transactions. That should be enough to get you started and mint some pets to play with.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

Comparing CATA vs TAMA is as clear-cut as it can be in the crypto world. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, TAMA is a clear winner when it comes to recommending it as a better investment. Its P2E concept, clear and precise roadmap, deflationary mechanism, and interesting game are just some of the reasons why you should strongly consider TAMA as your next investment.

Events: A heads up about City Paper events, from panels to parties.

Email address:

City Desk

Housing Complex

Loose Lips

Coronavirus

Maternal Health

Young & Hungry

Beer

Food News

Openings

Arts Club

Books

City Lights

Events

Film/TV

Museums/Galleries

Music

Performance/Dance

Theater

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Soccer

Olympic Sports

Savage Love

Gear Prudence

Page Three

Liz at Large

Mumble Sauce

Best Of D.C.

Crafty

Classifieds

About Us

Contact Us

Privacy Policy

Terms & Conditions

Work Here

Freelancers Guide

Advertise with Us

Sponsored Posts from our Partners

Membership

Free Newsletters

Ads

source