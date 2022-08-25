iPad Air 5 hits $559 in five colors for Thursday’s best deals, Beats Fit Pro $180, more – 9to5Mac

iPad Air 5 hits $559 in five colors for Thursday’s best deals,...

Ads

August 18

Rikka Altland

– Aug. 18th 2022 8:54 am PT

@rikkaaltland

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by iPad Air 5 at $559 in all five colors. That’s alongside another chance to save on Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds at $180 and Anker MacBook USB-C hubs from $21. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 in all five colorways for $559. Down from the usual $599 price tag, this is the lowest we’ve seen for many colors in the sale, though this discount does come within $10 of the all-time low across the lineup. So at $40 off, you’re at least looking at the second-best price to date. You can also save on the elevated 256GB model at $679, down from $749.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an anti-reflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Amazon is discounting a pair of Beats true wireless earbuds, with the all-new Beats Fit Pro leading the way. Now dropping in price for one of the first times, the recent debuts sit at $180 in four different styles. Typically fetching $200, this is only the fourth discount for a new condition pair at the retailer, saves you $20, and is the second-best price to date.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since – delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its in-house USB-C hubs for MacBooks and more. A top pick is the PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C PD Hub at $45. This one more regularly fetches $60, and is now down to the best price of the year at 25% off.

Ideal for the latest M2 MacBook Air, Anker’s USB-C hub packs six different ports to expand the I/O of your machine at the desktop or out and about. This one packs 65W power delivery over the host USB-C cable, and then also packs an additional USB-C slot. There’s a 4K30 HDMI output for connecting to a display, as well as Gigabit ethernet and two USB-A ports to round out the 5Gb/s of throughput. Shop some other options from $25.

Amazon is now offering the recently-refreshed Eve Door and Window Sensor with Thread for $31. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to over $8 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is one of the first discounts to date period and is the first real chance to save since last October.

Updated with Thread connectivity, the refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor unlocks the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things. Our HomeKit Weekly feature explores the possibilities for a closer look.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for $75. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts at $24 off while delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process.

Apple’s latest iteration of standalone Magic Keyboard arrives with a compact layout and comes centered around its most recent scissor switches. The Bluetooth-backed and battery-powered form-factor is designed to work with everything from your MacBook for turning it into a workstation machine or iPads and much more. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@rikkaaltland

iPhone 14 event confirmed for Sept. 7

Best iOS tips and tricks for your iPhone [Video]

Apple confirms delay in iPadOS 16 release

Will iPhone 14 be worth it?

source

Ads