Disney+ Hotstar is not a streaming service – The Nutgraf by The Ken – The Ken

“A friend is a gift you give yourself.”

– Robert Louis Stevenson

It’s something much more familiar

So, Disney announced its earnings a couple of days ago.

Revenue was up, mostly driven by a resurgence in ticket sales to its theme parks (a sure sign as any that we are at the end of the pandemic). However, the number that many analysts were closely tracking was the number of paid subscribers for their streaming service, Disney+.

Once this number was announced, it led to two kinds of narratives, depending on where you were.

Here’s how most of the Western media reported the numbers.

But there was another narrative.

Here’s how most of India reported it.

Disney did make a killing last quarter while also lowering projected subscriber numbers because it lost the rights to stream the IPL.

However, I think both these narratives missed the real story. For a long time, many analysts and insiders suspected this. But now, with these new guidance numbers, the evidence has only gotten stronger.

And today, for the first time, I’ll tell you what it is.

Are you ready?

Disney+ Hotstar is not a streaming service.

At least, not in India.

Instead, it’s something that’s much more familiar to all of us.



Let’s dive in.

I know a little bit about subscription services, so let me explain the two most important metrics that determine its health—at least on the outside to financial investors. This is what every subscription product tracks closely, and tries to improve.

Taken together, the story is complete. Once we analyse them, we’ll have a pretty good picture of what’s going on.

And as most Indian parents will tell you, true value is determined only by a comparison with one’s peers. So to understand Disney+ Hotstar, we’ll have to turn to its closest rival in India—Netflix.

The first metric is the number of paid subscribers.

Sounds obvious.

Direct revenue is what makes subscription businesses wonderful. The consumer pays you for something. And since the variable cost of software is near zero, it costs you nearly nothing to give the same service to another consumer. So the more paid subscribers you have, the better your business.

And in India, on this metric, there was one clear winner.

Here’s what these numbers looked like back in August 2021, as reported by an analytics firm called Media Partners Asia.

That was back in February.

By June, Netflix had stated its intention to fix this quickly.

In fact, in its latest earnings report, something strange happened.

For the first time, the number of paid subscribers for Disney+ Hotstar surpassed that of Disney+ subscribers in the United States and Canada.

This is… weird. Are there really more people paying for Disney+ Hotstar in India and Southeast Asia than across the whole of the United States? Sounds really far-fetched.

Part of this can be attributed to the fact that Disney+ Hotstar has the IPL, and Indians will do just about anything for cricket. Part of it can also be credited to great distribution partnerships.

But there’s a third factor.

And that’s about who Disney+ Hotstar counts as a paid subscriber.

Interestingly, Disney’s definition of a paid subscriber is… shall we say… quite liberal.

In its latest earnings report, it states that paid subscribers are subscribers “for which we recognised subscription revenue”. Fine. Fair enough. It also states that this recognition ceases on the subscriber’s cancellation date or when their payment fails. Fine. Okay.

And then, right at the end, there’s this line.

Subscribers include those who receive a service through wholesale arrangements including those for which we receive a fee for the distribution of the service to each subscriber of an existing content distribution tier.

In other words, say you are a telecom company, and you went to Disney and said, hey I want to do something special and exclusive, so gimme a million subscriptions and let me give it to my users. In exchange, I’ll pay you a small amount when someone claims it. Disney says sure, and then promptly adds your users as subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

That’s how it’s reporting 50-60 million subscribers.

But it gets more interesting.

The second metric is the average revenue per user

Again, fairly obvious. It’s not about the number of subscribers, but about how much money you can make from each subscriber.

And once again, we begin with Netflix.

Sometime last year, a third-party analysis pegged Netflix’s monthly ARPU as somewhere in the range of US$5 in India. Considering the number of subscribers Netflix has, this looked pretty healthy. So when Netflix dropped prices in India earlier this year, everyone held their breath to see what would happen to this number.

By dropping prices, Netflix was trying to go down-market and capture lower value subscribers. The question was, how much would their ARPU fall?

Well, we know the answer. Somewhat.

In its latest earnings report, Netflix disclosed a 2% drop in its ARPU for the Asia-Pacific region. It attributes most of this to India. Excluding India, it registered an ARPU gain of 4%. We know how many subscribers Netflix has in APAC. We know roughly what this split looks like across India and the rest of the region. And we know its India ARPU from last year.

With some back of the envelope calculations, we get Netflix’s India ARPU as somewhere around US$3.5 right now. That’s… Rs 270 a month.

Then there’s Hotstar.

Here’s what the ARPU looks like for Disney’s streaming products last quarter.

You could argue that this is understandable, especially because India is a lower value market. Plus, there’s the fact that Disney has all those wholesale users which it counts as subscribers. All of this could bring down Disney+ Hotstar’s revenue.

But there’s more.

And once again, it’s in the footnotes.

Here it is, for Disney+ Hotstar.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar increased from $0.78 to $1.20 due to higher per-subscriber advertising revenue.

Woah woah woah.

Hold up.

Higher per-subscriber advertising revenue?!?!

Incredible.

If you are still confused, let me explain.

Disney counts the money it makes from showing ads to its paid subscribers towards the ARPU. Say you paid Rs 100 a month for a Hotstar subscription, and say Hotstar made Rs 200 from advertisers to show you some ads. It then accounts that to you, and claims that it has an ARPU of Rs 300.

This is technically correct, but it’s very, very unusual.

But despite this, it just recorded an ARPU of less than Rs 100.

Disney+Hotstar not only has a strange way of counting paid subscribers, it also has a strange way of calculating average revenue earned from those paid subscribers.

And if you think about it, it’s apparent what’s going on.

Disney creates a media product. It distributes this product by going to many companies across India who have direct access to users, all of whom pay Disney a small amount and then unlock it for these users. Disney makes money in two ways—from the distributor, and by showing ads to the end-users when they are watching content on Disney+ Hotstar’s channels.

We are familiar with this model.

It’s called cable television.

And that’s exactly what Disney+ Hotstar has become. The devices and the content are slightly different, but it’s the same model. There’s little direct subscriber revenue involved.

This also explains why it’s cutting down projections after losing the IPL rights. It’s not because it wanted to shift users away from other OTT platforms, but now can’t. It’s because it wanted to shift users away from live sports television. And now, with the IPL rights lost, the television users that Disney+ Hotstar hoped to acquire will remain television users.

