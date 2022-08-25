'Free Speech Absolutist' Elon Musk Pens Column For Chinese Censorship Agency – Techdirt

Ads

Free Speech

So, look, I’ve been pretty clear that for as much as Elon Musk refers to himself as a “free speech absolutist,” his actions suggest otherwise. He has regularly punished people for their speech, he recently embraced the EU’s highly censorial plans for social media regulation, and his filings in the Twitter case suggest that he is quite upset that the company is fighting for free speech in India. Indeed, all of the actual evidence suggests Musk is actively opposed to free speech, not supportive of it.

As we noted in our article about Musk’s criticism of Twitter’s lawsuit challenging India’s blatantly censorial Information Technology Rules, 2021, Musk has repeatedly claimed that his view of free speech is to follow whatever laws a country passes regarding speech. But… that’s not supportive of free speech at all. The greatest threat to free speech is always the government so letting governments define free speech is not being supportive of free speech — its giving the power to the censors themselves.

Speaking of which, Musk seems to have no problem cozying up with censors. Last week a bunch of publications were a bit taken aback to find out that Musk had written a column for China Cyberspace, a monthly magazine run by the Cyberspace Administration of China — also known as the chief internet censorship agency in China. An English translation of the article shows that it’s not about speech, but a kind of advertising pitch for all the various companies Musk runs. I mean, it’s all a giant ad… from the man who claims to hate advertising.

I want to do everything we can to maximize the use of technology to help achieve a better future for humanity. To that end, any area that contributes to a sustainable future is worthy of our investment. Whether it’s Tesla, Neuralink, or SpaceX, these companies were all founded with the ultimate goal of enhancing the future of human life and creating as much practical value for the world as possible—Tesla to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, Neuralink for medical rehabilitation, SpaceX for making interstellar connections possible.



This all seems notable given that over the last year, China passed a series of increasingly draconian censorship laws that have taken the crackdown on speech to even higher levels than in the past. And it looks like even more draconian (and dystopian) new censorship ideas are being pushed — including requiring websites to pre-censor all comments.

Now, you can argue that since he’s not talking about speech here there’s no issue. Indeed, Musk’s fawning fanbase doesn’t even bother to mention who he’s writing for here as they excitedly promoted the new essay and calling it an “honor” that China’s regulator allowed Musk to publish his article.

But it is legitimizing perhaps the world’s largest censor. And that seems like an odd thing to do if you’re a “free speech absolutist.”

Of course, Tesla has a major — and kinda fundamental to its business — factory in China, and Musk is desperate to keep the Chinese government happy these days.

And… thus, it seems that the principle of “free speech” is the first one that gets tossed out the window if it means helping Tesla (and with it, Musk) make more money.

Filed Under: censor, censorship, china, elon musk, free speech

Companies: tesla

Like a good many people it seems Musk is a huge proponent and supporter of ‘free speech’ only so long to such an extent as it personally benefits him.

“All speech should be free but some speech should be freer than others.”

I think you can make a good argument that Mr Musk hates traditional advertising — where a spot is paid for directly to promote a product or company.

That is because he does very well at the other form of advertising — everyone talking about him and his products. I can’t remember a direct Tesla ad, but I know a lot about Teslas, having read about him on Techdirt and elsewhere. Who first said advertising was content, and content was advertising???

That is because he does very well at the other form of advertising — everyone talking about him and his products.

Yeah, but everyone talking about Tesla crashes, the cars bursting into flames, and the whole subscription to get full storage capacity out of the battery you already paid for, there’s just not so much good word-of-mouth advertising. Musk is like Midas, only instead of everything he touches turning to gold, it turns to shit. Watch Twitter become a seething cesspit once he’s in charge.

If Musk takes over Twitter, I do think he will kill a golden goose; unlike in rockets where the change was long overdue, full self-crashing/driving of cars is still ahead of its time, and twitter moderation isn’t gonna be solved by anything simple. That’s gonna require a counterexample to Masnick’s impossibility theorem, all possibilities for which are going to require some serious crowdsourcing.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Did Elon smear shit on your grandma? Your trump derangement syndrome has mutated into Elon derangement

Where’s your proof of your assertions?

The same place as their opinions, up their arse. 😉

For what reason are you so willing to defend a man who doesn’t even care that you exist?

Because he’s 100% sure this time Elon will fuck him.

Did Elon smear shit on your grandma? Your trump derangement syndrome has mutated into Elon derangement

I’ll stop criticizing Elon when he stops doing stupid shit related to free speech and innovation.

I supported him quite a bit when he was doing his original work. But I’ve been covering free speech issues for years and he’s making a huge mess of it and that’s dangerous.

Am I not supposed to report on him making a mess of the main thing I cover? Why? Because you like his cars?

I’ve long admired Musk’s work on private space flight and electric cars, among other things. He’s driven both markets forward and deserves tremendous credit and praise for that.

But he’s out of his mind on the speech stuff.

Your trump derangement syndrome has mutated into Elon derangement

“Trump Derangement” should describe anyone who would die for such a sad and pathetic man, not one who is quite reasonably revolted by him.

Hi Elon!

If Elon supports the CCP, he sure as fuck indirectly approves of Myanmar doing some really fucked up shit to the Rohingya, the BRI Scam, North Korea’s shenanigans, the cultural genocide and forced integration of the Uighurs, the Nine Dash Line and the turning of Southeast Asia into China’s bitch, among other things.

So, in a geopolitical sense, YES, HE DID SMEAR AHIT IN MY NECK OF THE WOODS.

From what I can tell, Elon Musk’s definition of “free-speech” is basically the opposite of what we would consider free speech: it’s only okay if the government does it.

And, since his CCP sucking up has been shown, that definition indirectly also includes, but is not not limited to, ignoring international law, several definitions of genocide, censorship, and… all the shit that happened in the Cold War, done by both the USA and the Soviet Union.

After all, (cultural) genocide is free speech if the government does it!

i know the article was translated twice, but lmao “interstellar”.

TDS syndrome is the shorthand tag for “I like trump, everyone that does not bow down to the Ghawd Trump is a poopy head!”

I have very clear, articulatable reasons I do not support DJT. Many do, ranging from his habitual misogyny to his utter disregard for others, to his inability to preform the most basic business functions to his failure to grasp physics, technology, law or a scintilla of compassion for others. For those that support him, the kindest words I have for their expressed reasons for doing so are “mistaken” and “untrue”.

As far as Musk goes, I dislike his stances on political subjects as unsupportable over the long term and on speech in particular. I also dislike his practice of using subscriptions for devices I’ve paid for; in short the same reason I dislike so many current OEMs. On that, I simply do not do business with them, and where appropriate, find alternatives for my employers. The fact I can show a lower TCO for avoiding that pitfall is simply part of my job.

Well, I support Trump having a myocardial infarction in a remote area. 😉

Well, I support Trump having a myocardial infarction in a remote area. 😉

Seems Ol’Musky is only in favor of free speech when HE stands to benefit from it. Otherwise he’s perfectly happy to cater to censorship.

Am I alone in being amazed that lil Elon managed to totally STFU “owning the libs” on twitter right after someone pointed out that only the libs were interested in buying his cars?

Seems like he’s smart enough to figure out where the money comes from.

It’s too bad he is so compelled to show his ass to the rest of the world.

It’s too bad he is so compelled to show his ass to the rest of the world.

TBH, Musk’s arse isn’t where the majority of the polluting emissions come from. 😎

Musk is not in a great position where China is concerned, especially after several high-profile protests and initiatives against Tesla cars. He’s come to learn that a deal with the CCP is only profitable so long as you toe the CCP’s line.

This brief kiss-up might put him in good graces where Jack Ma was unable to… but only for a while.

Oh, that Jack Ma, card-carrying member of the Chinese Communist Party.

He definitely had more connections than Musk and yet, he was hammered when he spoke out.

If a rich, successful member of the CCP gets hammered for his remarks on Chinese banking, Elon definitely needs to do more than play his cards right to stay in Xi’s good graces.

After all, if Jack Ma could fall from grace…

Elon Musk has at least one thing going for him in China: he’s not local. At the very least, he can’t be disappeared in the way Peng Shuai was, or cut loose from his networks and be rendered an effective pariah like Jack Ma.

Then again, Musk seems to enjoy looking at races to the bottom as challenges, not something to avoid.

When he’s right, he’s right. When he’s wrong, he’s wrong.

I’m not surprised that the media, and certain sites, hate him now that he’s exposed his conservative side.

I’m not surprised that the media, and certain sites, hate him now that he’s exposed his conservative side.

Gee, it’s almost as if he spent years trying to build up goodwill as some forward-thinking society-saver, only to reveal that he’s really just another greedy motherfucker who wants what’s best for himself~. Imagine that~.

Which ‘conservative’ viewpoints and/or positions do you think people hate him for, and please, be specific.

This one and this one. If you need any more help catching up on what’s happened in the world while ypu were in your coma, Google is your (nosy) friend.

Unless you were aiming for ‘he’s increasingly siding with republicans’ as your answer ‘Here’s a pair of articles talking about his involvement with politics and views in general’ does not a specific answer make, so would you like to try again?

Which specific ‘conservatives’ viewpoints or positions are people objecting to?

Those articles both support the thesis that Musk is a man without principles espousing to and donating to whatever will get him an “in” with the political powers that be. Right now, we’ve got extremely anti-democratic republicans in power, especially with abortion, and none of that is “nice”. For that matter, where’s my legal marijuana, Mr

dope smoker?

Then there’s some EEOC level lawsuits coming out of Tesla which sound like Elon isn’t well advised or generous on labor relations, and a little foray into the cryptocurrency ponzi, and of course the “Full Self Crashing” grift. I’ve not heard lately about solar panels and roof fires. And finally, well, there’s this twitter fiasco — going back on his word, not having any understanding of what might be involved in the deal before committing, and generally being ill-advised.

I think Elon hasn’t quite realized that the great things happen when he has the right smart people around him keeping him down to earth and feeding him good ideas.

Hi, Elon!

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

The greatest threat to free speech is always the government

Spoken like a true corporatist

A company can tell you ‘You don’t get to speak on our property‘ and show you the door if you refuse to follow their rules.

The government can tell you ‘You don’t get to speak anywhere‘ and show you the door of a courtroom/cell if you refuse to follow their rules.

Now which of those was the greater threat to free speech again?

“The first one, duh.” — Elon Musk asskissers, probably

… said nobody mentally competent, ever.

Why do you hate the First Amendment?

Free Speech like this?

https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/25/23321553/tesla-takedown-videos-child-mannequins-dawn-project

