Brydge's New ProDock Docking Station For The Latest MacBooks Ships This Fall – Men's Gear

For years, Brydge has been a brand synonymous with high-end third-party keyboards. Those who own premium tablets from the likes of Apple and Microsoft can pair their machines with precision-engineered alternatives to in-house accessories. Its lineup now expands to include other products just like this ProDock. This sleek docking station is geared for owners of Apple’s latest laptops.

The manufacturer indicates that its upcoming docking station is compatible with the MacBook Pro 2021 (14” and 16” models) as well as the latest MacBook Air 2022 M2. This addresses the need for more ports when owners want to keep their workstations spiffy. Since it holds the laptops in an upright position, this leaves more space for other items on your desk.

Brydge ships the ProDock with three docking sleeves to accommodate the devices we indicated before. Productivity is the name of the game here as more connectivity options provide users with remarkable versatility. To match the classy look of its supported Apple laptops, it also flaunts a dapper dark gray and black colorway.

Plus, its upmarket construction complements the metal chassis of the MacBooks you slide right in. As for the I/O, you have three Thunderbolt 4, three USB-A, an Ethernet Port, and a DC-in port on the rear. Meanwhile, the sides hold a 3.5 mm audio port, a USB-C, and an SD card reader. The ProDock comes with a 135W power supply.

Since MacBook users tend to stick with Apple’s versatile software ecosystem, they likely own iPhones as well. Thus, Brydge outfits the ProDock with a MagSafe compatible wireless charging pad in front of the base. Now you can also keep your smartphone topped up while you work.



Images courtesy of Brydge

