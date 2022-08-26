Ferro: Ever upward to MARS | News, Sports, Jobs – Standard-Examiner

Ads

In 2020, Weber State University launched its “Ever Upward” campaign, which recognizes students who overcame numerous obstacles to pursue their dream of higher education. Taking advantage of the cost-effective, small class sizes at Weber State, which ranks 19th nationally for affordability, many of those students have found their passion in the realm of science, technology, engineering and math, better known as STEM. Now more than ever, STEM offers huge opportunities to change our world for the better, starting here in our own backyard.

Today, thanks to a generous gift from the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation, Weber State will open the Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center at Falcon Hill Aerospace Research Park near Hill Air Force Base’s west gate. The MARS Center will allow students to study and help solve real-world problems critical to our economic vitality and national defense, all while building their skill sets and boosting their employability.

More than a gift, the Miller family has truly invested in future generations. As James Taylor, director of WSU’s Office of Sponsored Projects, notes, “In several years, we’ll look back at this wise investment in helping students, innovation, our country and the economy as a multiplying effect. They have laid the foundation with ramifications and benefits for students that leads to a new gilded age of Northern Utah.” That original gilded age, marked by the 1869 completion of the transcontinental railroad in Northern Utah, helped supercharge economic activity and improve national defense.

More than 150 years later, many Utahns are feeling that same energy and excitement, including our state legislators, who helped secure the MARS Center. Meanwhile, national leaders have recognized threats to our way of life and responded accordingly: The recent CHIPS Act aims to bring back more manufacturing, strengthen supply chains and promote advanced development in semiconductors. The Department of Defense has acknowledged that “near peers” like China and Russia have overtaken us in hypersonic weapons and is focused on high temperature composite materials.

With this renewed sense of purpose and urgency being forged in our community, WSU is a catalyst for the changes we need to face tomorrow’s challenges — and it already stands at the forefront. For example, more computer scientists, technologists and engineers at Hill have degrees from WSU than any other school in the country. WSU is also supplying engineers to Northrop Grumman and its Ground Based Strategic Deterrent “Sentinel” project which will replace the aging Minuteman III and bring thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to Utah.

The MARS Center will act as the point of the spear for this coming era and as a nexus for bringing together numerous industry and Air Force experts to solve problems in advanced materials, digital engineering and digital manufacturing. Its connection to WSU and other universities encourages student involvement in projects that affect our local community but also have global repercussions. MARS promotes pragmatic research that has real-world outcomes. It’s a place for students to apply their academic learning to projects that real people use in real situations.

Most of the jobs in Sentinel and other aerospace fields will require degrees in engineering and technology — something we desperately need to promote. Many countries have far more people entering STEM fields than the United States; China has twice as many, India has three times as many. One of my colleagues recently said, “In some ways, going to school for STEM is just as patriotic as joining the military.” On the cusp of this “new gilded age,” steeped in ever-evolving technology and innovation, we have the chance to foster another kind of patriotism that attracts a new generation of students who will strengthen our nation.

We need this next generation of innovators right now — and we must tap into Utah’s growing population, including historically underserved communities, such as Latinos. More than 60% of nearby Ogden High School is Latino. We can’t afford for those students not to engage, nor can they. They’re too important and the opportunities are too numerous.

Taylor also noted, “MARS represents a key pillar of creating a robust innovation ecosystem in Northern Utah. It’s where Hill Air Force Base, industry and startups can mash together to create cutting-edge innovations that don’t just solve economic problems but, in this case, solve national security issues.”

With your participation, Northern Utah, WSU fully intends to leverage the MARS Center to create the next level of innovation and innovators, climbing ever upward in our pursuit of greatness.

Dr. David Ferro is dean of the College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology at Weber State University. Twitter: DavidFerro9

