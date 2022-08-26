Partisia Blockchain Teams up With Binance Charity to Support (RED)'s NFT Drop to Fight COVID & Fund Pandemic Relief – Business Wire

Ads

Every NFT sold on Binance NFT Marketplace can help 20 people access life-saving vaccines

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Partisia Blockchain (https://partisiablockchain.com/#/), an internet privacy infrastructure developed for the greater good, is joining forces with Binance Charity and Binance NFT Marketplace in support of (RED)’s NFT drop, the pandemic fighting organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, to help raise money to support urgent and equitable access to COVID-19 relief in response to the ongoing and devastating impact of the virus in the world’s poorest countries.

This exclusive one-week-only NFT collaboration drops on May 23rd, featuring some of the hottest artists in the NFT space, including Adamtastic, ArinaBB, Saif Chilmiran, David Filer, Jakub Malec, MrSeaks.

This is the latest in Binance Charity’s NFT For Good Campaign, an initiative that enables world-renowned creators to convert their art and creativity into meaningful global action targeting social and humanitarian issues. This NFT drop will raise funds for (RED), which will go towards efforts to fight COVID-19 in Africa where countries continue to focus on addressing urgent vaccination demand and delivery challenges. Every NFT sold can help roughly 20 people access life-saving vaccines, with 100% of proceeds of every first sale supporting the Global Fund’s COVID Response Mechanism and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Thanks to generous matching funds made available through Global Fund and Gavi sponsors, every dollar raised through this partnership will be doubled.

“NFTs have brought about an art renaissance in this digital era and with it, great potential for the social sector. Binance Charity’s NFT For Good campaign works with world-renowned artists and leading partners to capture this potential. This latest collaboration with Partisia Blockchain to support (RED), brings together industry shapers with a shared vision of using technology for the greater good and the common goal of advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development, which we’re proud to be part of,” said Helen Hai, Executive VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity.

“Partisia Blockchain shares a similar vision with Binance Charity to focus on developing blockchain technology that solves for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. This made Binance the obvious partner in our support of (RED)’s NFT drop when evaluating other marketplace partner opportunities. Beyond NFT’s used to raise funds for charitable causes, we’ve developed counterfeit medicine detection blockchain solutions, private stablecoins for aid delivery, and tradefi gap solutions. We look forward to furthering our collaboration with Binance,” said Brian Gallagher, Co-Founder, Partisia Blockchain.

To participate in this NFT drop, traders need to open a cryptocurrency account on binance.com and bid for the artwork on https://www.binance.com/en/nft from 23rd May 2022 11 A.M. UTC and end on May 30, 11 A.M. UTC Time. Trades will be accepted in BNB, the cryptocurrency coin that powers the Binance ecosystem. The first edition NFT sale, including full utility benefits, will only be available for purchase in non-US markets.

About Partisia Blockchain

Partisia Blockchain is a Web 3.0 public blockchain built for trust, transparency, privacy, and speed of light finalization. The cutting-edge solution to decentralization, confidentiality and privacy challenges, Partisia Blockchain represents the first successful complete integration of blockchain technology with another commercial grade type of distributed cryptography known as Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC). This combination of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with privacy-enhancing software allows enterprises to experience the advantages of decentralized technologies while still guaranteeing that data remains private and secure.

A pioneer in the space, Partisia Blockchain was founded by Partisia, the world-leader in commercial applications of Secure Multi-Party Computation, who have been bringing cutting-edge commercial-grade MPC software solutions to global enterprises since 2008. The team counts a number of well-known industry luminaries among its ranks, including world leading cryptographers, developers, and entrepreneurs. For more, visit https://www.partisiablockchain.com/#/.

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of two parts, premium events and a trading marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all of its users.

For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com/

For creators and artists’ collaboration; contact email: nft@binance.com

About Binance Charity

Binance Charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of blockchain-enabled philanthropy toward achieving global sustainable development. Binance Charity aims to transfer philanthropy by developing a 100% transparent donation platform based on blockchain to build a future where technology innovation is used to end all forms of poverty and inequality, advance sustainable development and ensure that no one is left behind. To date, Binance Charity has supported over 2 million end beneficiaries through various projects. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.charity/

Partisia Blockchain teams up with Binance charity to support (RED)’s NFT drop to fight COVID & fund pandemic relief.

