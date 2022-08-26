iPhone 14 release date leak! When is the iPhone 14 coming out? (best estimate) – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News

Ads

Home » PC Tech & Gaming News » *NEW* When is the iPhone 14 coming out? Latest iPhone 14 release date (best estimate)

New iPhone release date 2022 prediction

When is the iPhone 14 coming out? I hear you cry, when is the iPhone 14 release date? Well, Apple has finally confirmed the date and time of their iPhone launch event (September 7th) which means the new iPhone release date 2022 is very likely to fall on Friday 16th, September 2022 (though this still isn’t 100% confirmed).

Read our iPhone 14 pre order page for info on how to get your new iPhone as soon as possible. Also, take a gander at the below video from 9to5Mac for the features we think the new iPhone 2022 will come with.

We don’t definitively know how much the iPhone 14 will cost, but current rumors are that it will increase in price from last year.

In 2021 the iPhone 13 Mini started at $699, and the iPhone 13 had an MSRP of $799 (the same as the iPhone 12).

Tech specialist Dan Ives (of Wedbush Securities) was quoted as saying however that: “a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14… Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release.”

If the above is true, then we could expect something like the following pricing for the starting spec models of each device:

This does however contradict the viewpoint of Mr. Matt Talks Tech, who says that only the Pro and Pro Max versions will be getting a price increase, with the standard iPhone 14 remaining the same price. Only time will tell who is right!

The historical dates listed below give you some idea of the times of the year that Apple tend to like releasing new iPhones.

As you can see, a September release date is very feasible, and unless there are severe production issues or some other calamity, we can’t imagine that Apple would choose to release the iPhone as late as November, so far after their launch event.

To reinforce the prediction we’ve made above, every one of these dates is on a Friday.

If your questions don’t stop at when is the iPhone 14 coming out? / when is the iPhone 14 release date?, and you want to know about other Apple product release dates, be sure to check out our Apple Phone 14 Pro release date & iPhone Pro Max release date page, plus our iPad 2022 release date, iPad Pro 2022 release date, and AirPods Pro 2 release date guides, as well as the latest info on iOS 16 and Android 13.

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

WePC is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Warehouse, Use Space, Paddock St, Manchester

M12 6PN

WePC is the essential site for serious PC gamers. We offer everything from high end PC custom builds and advice to the latest hardware and component reviews, as well as the latest breaking gaming news. You take your gaming PC seriously. So do we. WePC.

© 2022 WePC. All rights reserved.

Part of

source