How to cancel Disney + Hotstar subscription – PINKVILLA

Ads

Here we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to cancel your Disney plus Hotstar membership.

Disney plus Hotstar is one of the most popular OTT platforms in India. Disney plus Hotstar is a streaming platform that allows users to stream different shows and movies on the run. This platform was launched back in 2015 by star India as the name Hotstar. Many people are enjoying the new way of entertainment. But at the same time, many users are also ditching some OTT platforms as it is consuming more productive time from their lives. That's why if you are one of them and want to unsubscribe your Disney plus Hotstar subscription then here we will provide you a step-by-step guide on how to cancel your Disney plus Hotstar membership. Read more to get to the steps.



How to cancel Disney plus Hotstar membership?





If you are looking for ways to cancel your Disney plus Hotstar subscription from its mobile app then unfortunately currently Disney plus Hotstar does not support any functionality to cancel your membership from its official app. Many users also have concerns about refunds from Disney plus Hotstar. Well once you cancel your subscription Disney plus Hotstar will not charge any amount from the next month but users cannot get a refund for payments made earlier.



If in case you are not comfortable canceling your Disney plus Hotstar subscription online on your own then you can always contact the company's customer care services representative and ask them to end your Disney plus Hotstar subscription.





source