Lost Ark Shiba Inu: How To Get – GGRecon

Tarran Stockton

24th Aug 2022 14:01

The Lost Ark Shiba Inu pets have finally been added to the game after a long time of fans consistency requesting them as potential pets. The Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun update for August has added a lot of new content to the game, such as new activities, locations, cosmetics, and much more, making it a good time to jump back in if you haven’t played recently. Perhaps the most exciting part of the new update are the Lost Ark Shiba Inu pets, because who doesn’t love fluffy dogs following them around?



The Lost Ark Shiba Inu pets have been requested by the game’s fanbase for a long time now, as pets are a big part of the game and help players personalise their experience even more. More dog breeds are always being requested by the community, but the Japanese Shiba Inu is perhaps the most asked-for, so Smilegate finally answered by adding it to the shop for a limited time.



You can purchase the Shibu Inu pet from the in-game store until September 28 when it will be removed. We’re unsure if this is the only time players will ever get the chance to grab a Shiba Inu, but in the case it’s not added again in the future, you might want to pull the trigger while you can.

The pet comes in five different colour schemes (pictured above), and each one has a differently styled bandana around its neck, which also has the effect of making its cheeks look even chubbier and cuter. If you grab the Shiba Inu now, you can also make an early start on levelling them up at the Lost Ark Pet Ranch, which is a new location on your Stronghold.

That’s all for our explainer on the Lost Ark Shiba Inu pets, and now you what they look like, along with where to get them.

We also have a breakdown of how the Lost Ark Ghost Ships work, which also covers where to find each one on the high seas.

