Whose phone number is in Travis Scott’s Instagram bio?… – The US Sun

A PHONE number has been added to Travis Scott's Instagram bio.

The public are now questioning whose number appeared on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Find out here.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Travis added a number to his Instagram bio.

The phone number is for a free therapy line for those that have been either directly or indirectly affected by the Astroworld incident.

Travis has announced that he is going to cover the funeral costs of the victims and provide any further support to anyone that has been impacted by the festival.

He had partnered with a California-based mental health service BetterHelp to be able to provide free one-to-one therapy sessions.

Travis has added the phone number to his bio following the events that happened at his two-day festival, Astroworld, in Houston.

At least 50,000 people were at the festival and nine have died as a result of a “crowd surge”.

Officials transported 17 audience members to the hospital, with 11 in cardiac arrest.

Many of those who attended the event have been left traumatized.

The event has been classified as the deadliest music event in US history.

BetterHelp and NAMI (National Alliance Mental Illness) are both mental health organisations in the US, which aim to better the lives of those who are suffering from a mental illness.

BetterHelp will be partnershipping with Tavis next month (December 2021), meaning that anyone affected from the festival can gain free therapy for four weeks.

To receive this, all you have to do is visit the Travis Scott section of the BetterHelp website where you will be prompted to fill out some information about yourself and be matched with a therapist.

Once completed you will receive help and guidance from a licensed therapist online.

If you want quicker help, call 800-950-6264 to immediately speak to someone at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

NAMI is the USA’s largest grassroots mental health organisation.

