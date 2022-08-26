Amazon deal knocks $320 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
One of the best Windows laptops just hit its lowest price ever
President’s Day sales are starting to heat up, and this deal is one of the best we’ve seen so far — one of our best laptops just crashed to its lowest price ever.
Right now, you can get a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for just $979 on Amazon (opens in new tab). At a big discount of $320 (or 25%) off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this laptop. Presidents Day laptop sales don’t get much better than this.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $1,299 now $979 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This laptop is one of the best around for productivity. Featuring an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and a sleek matt black shell, this is undoubtedly the best laptop yet in the Microsoft Surface series and a steal at $979. If it sells out, Walmart offers the same discount (opens in new tab).
Microsoft 15″ Surface Laptop 4: was $1,499 now $1,289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
With a bigger 15-inch screen, this Surface Laptop 4 is great for multi-tasking. It features a 15-inch 2496 x 1664 LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we loved this device — so much so that it made our lists of both the best Windows laptops and the best laptops in general.
One of the first things many will notice about the Surface Laptop 4 is its tall screen — with a 3:2 aspect ratio, the larger amount of vertical space compared to most laptops makes it great for productivity. It even has a strong battery life that lasted just under 11 hours in our testing, meaning your work won’t even be interrupted to grab a charger during the day.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a very comfortable laptop to use. With a roomy keyboard and 4.5 x 3 inch glass touchpad, you’ll be able to work quickly and effectively. The Surface Laptop 4’s touchscreen is just as responsive, so you won’t be slowed down if you prefer to use touch controls on the screen as opposed to on the touchpad.
While it’s not perfect (it could do with some more ports and a better webcam,) this is still a very strong device, perfect for working whether you’re at home or on the go.
Still not sure this is the laptop for you? Check out our laptop deals coverage to find the right machine for your needs.
