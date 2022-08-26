8 Best Apps to Download Movies for Free on Android (Updated 2022) – Online Tech Tips

Ads

Most people today use streaming services like Netflix and Hulu to watch their movies and TV shows. That’s a great option as long as you have a subscription and don’t need to go offline.

If you’re looking to download your movies or TV shows for free onto your Android device locally to watch later, you might want to switch from a streaming service to one of the following Android apps.

These apps allow you to watch your favorite television offline and for free. Pretty useful when you’re on the road, or if you forgot to renew your Netflix subscription.

Best for: Watching old movies on your smartphone.

YouTube is one of the apps that come pre-installed on your Android device, so you don’t have to download and install any extra software to start watching your movies.

YouTube has a great collection of films. However, most of them are old movies uploaded on YouTube by production companies and movies from indie filmmakers who upload their content on their own YouTube channels.

If you’re someone who enjoys movies that aren’t targeted at a mass audience, YouTube is a great place to start. While you can find the latest movies on YouTube as well, you’ll have to pay a rental fee to watch or download them.

Best for: Netflix fans.

If you’re a Netflix fan, then getting used to Kflix won’t take too much time. This free movies and TV shows downloader is basically an unlocked version of Netflix. The interface and the search feature are like that of Netflix or Amazon Prime, you just need to type the name of a movie or a series you’re looking for, and then follow the link to download it for free to your Android.

All movies come with multiple download links, so you can choose the desired size and quality.

Best for: Users looking to watch movies and series that aren’t on Netflix.

Do you often find yourself searching Netflix for that one movie and getting annoyed that it’s not on the platform? Tubi is a movie download app that has a special category dedicated to the content that’s Not on Netflix.

Aside from that, Tubi also offers a great collection of free movies, many of which are available to download to your Android and watch in HD quality. There are also new titles added to the app’s collection on a weekly basis.

Tubi is user-friendly, with options like bookmarking the films that you like and creating a personal queue to continue watching them later. The app supports Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, which allows you to watch the movies you like on bigger screens.

Best for: Absence of annoying pop-up ads inside the app.

Cinema HD is a popular online streaming app that also allows you to download the movies and watch them locally on your Android device. Its main advantage over other similar apps is the absence of annoying pop-up ads that you have to get through to watch your favorite films.

Cinema HD supports HD quality, but you can choose any resolution when downloading the films. There’s also plenty of foreign language movies that you can watch with subtitles. The only downside is that Cinema HD isn’t always available to download from the Play Store, so you might have to download the APK file and then install it on your smartphone manually.

Best for: A wide selection of titles and the app works fairly well.

This app has a good choice of new and older movies and the quality of the movies is very good. You’ll also see the app has a lot of high ratings, which is pretty rare if you look at most of the free movie-watching apps on the Google Play store.

Importantly, you can download any of the movies onto your device for offline viewing. There is also a nice search function that will help you find movies to watch.

Almost all content on Free HD Movies is available in HD quality and has subtitles for a great number of languages.

Best for: Watching movies in 4K quality.

Vudu is a free app for streaming and downloading movies and TV shows. It offers a vast variety of both movies and TV series that you can both watch online and download to watch later on your Android device. While the app is free to download and use, you’ll have to sit through a few ads before you get to download your content.

However, it’s all worth it for the video and sound quality that Vudu can offer. The best part about this app is the ability to watch your favorite titles in stunning 4K UHD. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR sound quality that will ensure you have a good time watching your television.

Best for: Fast streaming & downloading speed.

Crackle is another great choice when it comes to movie downloaders. The app comes with all the standard perks, like a user-friendly interface, simple search system, and a great collection of free movies and TV shows to watch. Since the app is free to use, there’s some occasional advertising but it’s not intrusive in any way.

Once you log in, the app will prompt you to answer a few questions and give you a list of personalized movie suggestions if you don’t know what to watch next. Crackle offers impressive streaming and downloading speeds as well. If you’re someone who doesn’t like or can’t afford to waste time, this app might be the best pick for you.

Best for: Integration with other services, like YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Instagram, and Soundcloud.

VidMate is a free movie streaming & downloading app where you can find most of the latest movies as well as the classics. Two things about this app that you have to bear in mind: The selection of titles is different depending on your region, and the fact that VidMate isn’t available on Google Play Store. So, you’ll have to download the APK file from the site before you can use the service.

The feature that makes VidMate stand out among the other apps on this list is the ability to watch and download content from other platforms, including YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, as well as Instagram and SoundCloud.

Today, there’s no shortage of apps and streaming services that you can use to find and watch your favorite movies and TV shows. Try answering a few basic questions before choosing the right client for you. Are you looking for an app to watch movies online or to download them? What’s more important for you: the video quality, the download speed, or the sleek interface?

When you know what you’re looking for, go through our list of apps and maybe give a few of them a try before picking the one you’re going to stick with.

What app do you use for downloading movies and TV shows? Did it make it to our list? Share your experience with movie apps and streaming services in the comments section below.

