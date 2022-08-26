As Promised, Elon Musk Shares Pic Of His Puppy "Floki" In Tesla – NDTV

Ads

Elon Musk shared a picture of his pet Shiba Inu puppy, Floki.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, it seems, can’t resist the temptation to tweet on cryptocurrency, particularly about his favourite meme-based coins. On Monday, the Tesla CEO tweeted an image of his pet dog “Floki” enjoying the sunshine on a Tesla car. Mr Musk only said “Floki Frunkpuppy” in the caption. Mr Musk has the habit of sharing cryptic tweets, which often fuel mystery than uncover it. The dog featured in the image was the same breed as the popular meme that represents Dogecoin. However, Mr Musk has not actively supported Dogecoin in recent days.

Floki Frunkpuppy pic.twitter.com/xAr8T0Jfdf

While a cryptocurrency deployed on the Binance Smart Chain is named Floki Frunkpuppy, it was not clear whether Mr Musk referred to it or just meant the front trunk of the Tesla car shown in the image. This new image of the Shiba Inu dog riding in a Tesla car could also mean Mr Musk considering accepting payments in Dogecoin or extending his support to a new Shiba Inu coin. But, as is often said about Mr Musk, his tweets conceal more than they reveal.

According to Benzinga, the cryptocurrency Floki spiked on Sunday – but only briefly. The coin touched an intra-day high of $0.00007509

So, many Twitter users wondered this time as well about Mr Musk’s intentions.

Is that doge or Shiba Inu? @elonmusk

nice pupper elon pic.twitter.com/rgtTEl1ly0

Incoming Dogecoin pump

Among those who commented on the thread was Billy Markus, the founder of Dogecoin, who goes by the Twitter handle “Shibetoshi Nakamoto”.

i like this

Others just had fun seeing Musk was back at this game – again.

pic.twitter.com/CdnE5JPklj

But ser that Doge name is FLOKI! $Floki@RealFlokiInu ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1iUBi819B5

pic.twitter.com/CA026w5sVK

Last month, Mr Musk had tweeted that “Floki has arrived.” He also shared an image of a dog sleeping on the floor. Floki-themed cryptocurrencies had surged at the time.

Floki has arrived pic.twitter.com/2MiUKb91FT

A Twitter user had asked Mr Musk to share a picture of his puppy in a frunk – a trunk located in the front of a car.

Will do!

But for the past few days, it appeared the SpaceX CEO was focussing on sending humans to space, in his Dragon capsule. But that time is over. With his latest tweet, Mr Musk has shown – again – he is very much involved with the crypto world.

As much he is credited for popularising Dogecoin, he is also blamed for the market crash in April-May this year. It was then that Musk and his electric vehicle-making company reversed their position on accepting Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, as payments over climate concerns. Mr Musk then began actively pushing Dogecoin on social media, leading to a rise in its value.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.

Watch Live News:

Follow Us:

………………………….. Advertisement …………………………..

source