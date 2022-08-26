Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness – BGR India

Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) is giving some users issues with the display.
Nothing Phone (1) has faced criticism ever since it debuted. Sometimes over the delayed deliveries. Sometimes over the fact that there is no charger in the box. But recently, the criticism involved the display brightness specifications being different from those advertised. Nothing has now acknowledged the issue and released a statement amid mounting complaints. Also Read – Nothing Phone 1’s screen isn’t as bright as the company initially claimed: Report
In a statement to Android Authority, Nothing said that the display hardware of the Phone (1) is capable of showing the advertised brightness. But the software of the phone caps the maximum brightness level. Nothing claims the Phone (1) display can run at a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits in its advertisements and website. However, a recent teardown revealed the maximum brightness is capped at 700 nits — irking users who bought the phone based on that claim. Also Read – Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here
“This decision was made to ensure a balanced user experience regarding heat and battery consumption,” said Nothing. It added that in case Nothing Phone (1) users want to use higher brightness levels on their phones instead of the existing ones, there are chances the feedback will be “addressed in future software updates.” Also Read – Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart: Check price, specifications and more
Nothing also explained different brightness levels to avoid confusion, which may be the reason behind all the criticism. According to Android Authority, the 0-500 nits is the normal range of brightness levels for the Nothing Phone (1). The display cranks up the brightness to those levels in usual conditions. The 500-700 brightness levels kick in only in the auto-brightness mode and when the phone faces an intense light source. The 700-1,200 range is what the company calls a “special mode”, and it is currently unavailable to users, thanks to software restrictions.
The statement by the company dials down on the criticism, but it fails to explain why Nothing chose to use the 1200 nits of brightness in the marketing material for the Phone (1). If for some reason, Nothing had to limit the top-tier brightness levels on the Phone (1), it should never have publicised what it could not deliver. Besides, the phone was also at the centre of complaints about the build and camera quality.
How To
Gaming
Mobiles
News
Instagram, as we know it, is dead
Does Elon Musk even want to buy Twitter?
Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?
Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Google Stadia dead? For you it is
Vivo TWS Neo Review
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions
OnePlus Nord First Impressions
Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness
Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live
India's semiconductor market to reach $300 bn by 2026
ZEE Digital concluded Zee National Achievers Awards 2022
Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier
Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India
List of Smartphones Made In India 2022
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here
Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout
Features
Features
Reviews
Features
new arrivals in india
12,999
15,890
70,790
43,690
29,990
34,999
Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!
BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) is a leading online destination for all things technology including news related to smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, latest games and apps, and the general consumer electronics markets. It is among India’s top sources of breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles, and casual readers alike.
Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited
Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness – BGR India
Mobiles