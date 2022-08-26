Samsung has not started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro yet. However, the company is already allowing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic owners to try out Watch5 series watch faces on their older smartwatches. Unfortunately, Samsung bundles these watch faces within its Galaxy Wearable app, meaning that you cannot download them on other Wear OS smartwatches, such as the TicWatch Pro 3 series or the Fossil Gen 6.
According to 9to5Google, the new watch faces arrive in v2.2.11.22081151 of the Galaxy Watch4 plugin. While the website has shared screenshots of four watch faces, Samsung has included six, which it has called Analog utility, Digital Neon, Flower garden, Kinetic digits, Info Board and Pro analog. With any of these installed, it may be hard to tell the Galaxy Watch4 apart from the Galaxy Watch5. In comparison, there is no direct Galaxy Watch4 Classic successor, with Samsung having only released one size of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro.
Meanwhile, Samsung is yet to release a stable version of One UI Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch4 series. Based on Wear OS 3.5, One UI Watch 4.5 will ship with the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Incidentally, Samsung has already confirmed many of the new features contained within One UI Watch 4.5, which we have discussed separately. Although it is unclear when One UI Watch 4.5 will land on the Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung has recently released another beta build for both smartwatches.
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic – Notebookcheck.net
