weTrade to allow cryptocurrency transactions at zero trading fees – The Financial Express

Ads

The Financial Express

weTrade, a Bengaluru-based cryptocurrency startup, has offered users to buy and sell cryptocurrency coins with zero trading fees, along with the facility to conduct transactions at as low as Rs 100. The cryptocurrency startup claims to have eliminated trading fees for the more than 50 coins available on its platform, including Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, to make it both simple and rewarding for users.

According to an official statement by weTrade, it offers the Know Your Customer (KYC) experience while ensuring levels of monitoring to ensure the safety of customer assets. The platform also includes a audit and tracing mechanism to ensure customers trade without any hindrance, and receive benefits while complying with taxation regulations.

As stated by Prashant Kumar, founder and CEO, weTrade, they aim to make cryptocurrencies easy and rewarding for their users by offering zero trading fees. “We not only offer zero trading fees but also help our customers by letting them enjoy the benefits of price appreciation and multiplying rewards. Our application interface provides solutions across the user journey such as a secure and quick KYC, instant money deposit and withdrawal, and a one click buy/sell, taking less than a minute to start investing in cryptocurrency. We look forward to grow into a one-stop-shop for anyone who wants exposure to the set of assets in the cryptocurrency world,” he added.

weTrade claims to offer instant one percent cashback on all the cryptocurrency coins and 100% tax deductible at source (TDS) cashback. The cryptocurrency platform gives non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to all early users on signing up in the application, as users can transfer the NFT gifts in their wallets which can be traded further. The users can also share the NFTs on social media, and get one percent additional cashback with 10 likes on it. weTrade also claims to have achieved more than 10,000 installs in the first month, more than 100 application reviews, and 4.8 out of 5 ratings on Android and iOS.

Aslo Read: Barracuda report reveals spike in ransomware to more than 1.2 million per month

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

source