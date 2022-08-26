Solana, Uniswap, And HUH Network: 3 Blockchain Projects With DEX Functionalities – ZyCrypto

Ads

Decentralized exchange (DEXs) platforms such as HUH Network (HUH Token) are among the fundamental building blocks of the DeFi ecosystem and are becoming increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space.

The availability of user anonymity and trade execution speed make them highly appealing. In addition, several DEX platforms offer native tokens that fuel the activities in their ecosystems. As the need for decentralized financial solutions increases, more users are eager to diversify their holdings in the DEX space for the foreseeable future.

In this article, we will explore Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), and HUH Network (HUH Token) — three blockchain projects with decentralized exchanges (DEX) functionality.

Uniswap (UNI) is an Ethereum-based DEX automated liquidity platform and one of the most popular DEX protocols in the cryptocurrency market.

Launched in late 2019, UniSwap (UNI) heralded the meteoric rise of the DEX movement by enabling users to exchange tokens without trading their personal data/details.

Furthermore, Uniswap (UNI) is open-source, allowing anyone to create and tap into the decentralized exchange using the source code.

By function, UniSwap (UNI) allows users to swap, trade, and exchange any ERC-20 standard tokens and also provides liquidity on users’ preferred pools.

The tokens of the underlying assets are awarded to liquidity providers (LPs) as compensation. These tokens can then be swapped at 1:1 when users want to withdraw their earnings. Also, as long as users can contribute tokens to the liquidity pool, they are free to launch and list any ERC-20 standard token on Uniswap (UNI).

The platform is powered by UNI, the Uniswap protocol native cryptocurrencies, which has several utilities, including governance functions on the Uniswap (UNI) ecosystem. At the time of writing, Uniswap (UNI) has a market cap of $5+ billion, according to Coinmarketcap, making it the 18th largest crypto in the cryptocurrency market.

Solana (SOL) is an efficient blockchain designed with significant emphasis on scalability. This scalability is achieved through Solana’s quick transactions and low fees.

Like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) supports smart contracts, which are essential for launching cutting-edge applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized applications (DApps).

Solana (SOL) isn’t a decentralized exchange (DEX) but provides a launch pad for different DEXs, thanks to its robust developer tools and ecosystem. Some of the DEXs on Solana (SOL) include Soldex (SOLX), Raydium (RAY), Orca (ORCA), Saber (SBR), and Bonfida (FIDA).

Speed and affordability set Solana DEX apart from those on other blockchains. Solana discovered a solution to accelerate transaction verification. Solana performs at least 50,000 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum’s 15 transactions.

The technology behind Solana’s (SOL) speed and affordability is Proof-of-History. Multiple independent but interconnected computers must agree on the transaction’s details to verify crypto transactions. On most blockchains, this verification occurs one computer at a time. On Solana, however, Proof-of-History enables all computers to agree on the transaction details simultaneously. This speeds up transactions for Solana and lowers costs.

The Solana (SOL) platform is powered by its native token, SOL, which has several utilities on the ecosystem. Solana’s scalability, high speed, and low-cost features have consistently enabled the growth of its DEX ecosystem and SOL value surge.

According to yahoo finance, SOL gained 9500% in 2021 and currently has a market cap of over $14 billion. It is ranked as the 9th largest crypto by market cap on Coinmarketcap.

The HUH network (HUH Token) is a new platform developers refer to as a social network. It consists of a blockchain, decentralized exchange, and wallet.

The HUH exchange (HUH Token) will be a top-tier exchange supported by cutting-edge technology.

Most major exchanges are too complex to use or understand. The user interface is awkward and cramps too much data onto a single little screen. This is fantastic for tech-savvy consumers or seasoned traders, but it needs to be simplified for widespread acceptance.

By streamlining the user interface and making it as simple as clicking a button, the HUH exchange (HUH Token) aims to address this barrier.

The HUH Token will be the native token pair to most other tokens within the exchange. Trading it and using it within the exchange will give extra bonuses. The presale is coming soon, and the platform offers rewards when you buy the HUH Token using specific digital assets. Users can earn an 18% or 15% bonus when they buy with Solana (SOL) or Binance Coin (BNB).

Decentralized exchanges play an integral role in the rise and development of the DeFi space. As DEX platforms such as Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), and HUH Network (HUH) continue to evolve, we will most likely continue to see decentralized exchanges innovating and growing across the industry.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and its views do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece.

