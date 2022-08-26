Google Play Games for PC is now available to all players in five countries – TechCrunch

Ads

Google announced today that Google Play Games for PC, a program that lets users play Android games on Windows, is now available to all users under an open beta in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia. The company introduced a limited test earlier this year with interested players getting to try out the platform through a waitlist. With the new announcement, they will not have to wait for an invitation.

The limited beta first restricted select players in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan with expansion to Thailand and Australia in March.

The search giant noted that it is also reducing system requirements so more users can play these games.

The earlier beta mandated players to have a system with at least an eight-core CPU, a “gaming-class GPU” and 20GB of available storage space. The new open beta reduces these requirements to having a four-core CPU, an integrated GPU and 10GB of free storage on the system.

Minimum system requirements for running Google Play Games on Windows Image Credits: Google

Google said it now has more than 50 PC-compatible game titles for Windows users. Players can start playing a title on a PC, then, using the same Google ID on their Android phone, pick up where they left off.

“In the last few months, we have more than doubled our Google Play Games catalog to 50+ titles, which can be played on Windows PCs via a standalone application built by Google. Our catalog includes many of the most popular mobile games in the world including Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fortress: Underground, and Top War. Together, these games are played by hundreds of millions of players globally,” the company said in a blog post.

While Google is handling Android games distribution on Windows, Amazon has partnered with Microsoft to get Android apps to PC users. U.S.-based users were able to install Android Apps through the Amazon App Store through Windows 11 Insider Program. Last week, the company expanded the preview to Japan.

source

Ads