99 of the Best Birthday Captions for Instagram (2022) – Lifewire

Time marches ever-forward, which makes birthdays and birthday parties unavoidable. Whether it’s a parent, friend, sibling, partner, or pet, it can be tough to resist a little showing off once that number goes up. If you’re too excited for your bff or can’t think straight because of all the cake and ice cream, we’ve got you covered with 99 bottles of years on the wall.

Well you’re one year older, one year wiser, a rock n’ roll star, king, tsar, and a kaiser. It can be overwhelming for a multitude of reasons, but don’t worry if you’re drawing a blank when sharing your exploits. Here are a bunch of birthday captions we’ve brought, just for you.

RyanJLane / Getty Images

Okay, maybe it’s not your birthday, but it is the birthday of one of the most important people in your life. If you’re having trouble finding the right words, consider one of these captions to at least get the ball rolling.

You’ve either known them forever, or it feels like you have. Problem is, when you click that well with someone it can be a challenge to figure out the right thing to say that they may not already see coming. That’s where some of these captions can help.

macniak / Getty Images

Distant or close, extended or immediate, at some point somebody in your family is going to be a year older. Then it’s time for you to swoop in with one of these captions to let them know you’re thinking of them on their birthday.

We all have at least one person in our life who uses verbal barbs as a form of affection, and we reciprocate in kind. So if you want to wish someone a happy birthday or advertise your own bump in age, but add a little spice to it, one of these captions may be for you.

Darrin Klimek / Getty Images

People's birthdays don't appear on their Instagram profiles. The only way to know without asking them is to see if they mention it in one of their posts.

The Countdown sticker lets you show how long it is until any date or time. After you've taken a picture or video for your story, select the Sticker icon (it looks like a smiley face with the corner peeling up). Select Countdown, and then tap Edit date and time. Enter your birthday, and the countdown will show up when people see the post.

