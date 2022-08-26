Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival – The Daily Hodl

A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump.
Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus.
The bot’s latest data reveals that traders’ risk appetite has contracted slightly from a week ago, with most market participants voting to overweight their portfolios with 18 altcoins in addition to leading crypto assets Bitcoin (BTC) at 50% and Ethereum (ETH) at 27%.
Rising to second place with a 36% heavyweight allocation was layer-1 smart contract platform Solana (SOL), and fellow ETH challenger Cardano (ADA) came in fourth at 21%.
Cross-chain interoperability protocol Polkadot (DOT) rounds out the top five at 20% overweight, followed a close fraction behind by the dollar-pegged stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC), virtual reality world Decentraland (MANA), and layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC).
“Latest results of the Real Vision Exchange crypto survey. Solana ahead of Ethereum? Also USDC climbs to #6.
1. Bitcoin 50%
2. Solana 36%
3. Ethereum 27%
4. Cardano 21%
5. Polkadot 20%”
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s native token BNB came in ninth with a 13% boosted allocation, followed by enterprise-grade blockchain platform Elrond (EGLD) at 12%.
Participants also voted a half dozen other prominent digital assets as “overweight” by 11%, including Ethereum-based blockchain gaming network Enjin Coin (ENJ), enterprise-grade interoperability solution provider Quant Network (QNT), layer-1 smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX), decentralized application-creating protocol Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), decentralized network Algorand (ALGO), and the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s FTX Token (FTT).
Play-to-earn battling game Axie Infinity (AXS) was voted 10%, and the following altcoins received between 6% and 7% overweight allocation: enterprise-grade blockchain platform Fantom (FTM), distributed ledger XRP, and decentralized payments network Stellar (XLM).
Dropping out of favor this week were lending and borrowing protocol Aave (AAVE), scalability and interoperability ecosystem Cosmos (ATOM), and decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
The latest survey-based exchange portfolio allocation is led by Bitcoin and Solana both at 24.9%, followed by Cardano at 18.7%, Ethereum at 16.6%, and USDC at 14.9%.
The bot also compiles a custom portfolio on its own, and Real Vision highlights Bitcoin and Ethereum as the week’s notable gainers while eight altcoins received between 2% and 6% inclusion.
The Real Vision Bot was co-developed by quant analyst and hedge fund CEO Moritz Seibert and statistician Moritz Heiden.
Real Vision founder and macro economic expert Raoul Pal has called the bot’s historic performance “astonishing,” saying it outperforms an aggregated bucket of top 20 crypto assets on the market by more than 20%.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Chor muang/WindAwake/Mingirov Yuriy
Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON TWITTER
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2022 THE DAILY HODL
© 2022 The Daily Hodl
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival – The Daily Hodl
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump.