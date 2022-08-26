Why is Helium (HNT) crypto rising today? All you must know – Kalkine Media

Ads

Why is Helium (HNT) crypto rising today? All you must know

The Helium (HNT) crypto gained traction on Wednesday morning, August 24, as reflected by the notable jump in its price. The price of the HNT token soared nearly 15 per cent, while its volume for the trailing 24 hours skyrocketed by over 260 per cent.

Now the question is, what could be the reason for triggering the recent surge in Helium’s price? Let’s explore the crypto details before taking a closer look at the recent developments, price, and performance of HNT crypto.

Helium can be described as a decentralized blockchain network that focuses on the Internet of Things or IoT devices. The project was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Sean Carey, and Shawn Fanning in 2013 and was launched after six years in July 2019.

The project’s mainnet allows wireless devices to connect while exchanging data. Helium claims to prioritize preparing future Internet of Things (IoT) communications. Since its inception in 2013, it has focused on several drawbacks in the traditional infrastructure and aimed to provide a solution.

Helium also gained attention from the investors for using the proof-of-coverage (PoC) consensus mechanism, which rewards the users for their contribution to the mining operations or validation transactions while looking at the stability of the project.

The HNT token currently trades on several major exchanges, including Binance, FTX, etc.

Although there is no apparent news for the recent surge in the token, it is expected that Helium’s announcement of organizing an event in New York may have created hype among the crypto market enthusiasts. Helium said that it is “officially coming to NYC” next month, where it will provide community demos and some “exciting” updates about its ecosystem.

Among its recent developments, its website went down on August 23, which the company said was due to an outage with its DNS provider. However, Helium said that all its websites are now working and back online.

Source: ©Kalkine Media®; © Canva Creative Studio via Canva.com

Data source: CoinMarketCap.com

The price of the Helium crypto was US$ 7.59 at 8:38 am ET on August 24, noting a jump of 14.87 per cent in the last 24 hours. Its one-day volume skyrocketed 260.06 per cent to US$ 26.86 million simultaneously.

Its market cap stood at US$ 945.97 million at its current trading price, while its fully-diluted market cap jumped to US$ 1.69 billion.

However, despite today’s gains, it still failed to show any gains yet this year and in recent weeks. The HNT price tumbled about 80 per cent year-to-date (YTD) while losing about 16 per cent in the last 30 days. Over the previous seven days, it lost about three per cent.

Given the higher volatility in crypto, investors should closely evaluate the risks before investing in digital currencies.

Risk Disclosure: Trading in cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory, or political events. The laws that apply to crypto products (and how a particular crypto product is regulated) may change. Before deciding to trade in financial instruments or cryptocurrencies you should be fully informed of the risks and costs associated with trading in the financial markets, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and seek professional advice where needed. Kalkine Media cannot and does not represent or guarantee that any of the information/data available here is accurate, reliable, current, complete, or appropriate for your needs. Kalkine Media will not accept liability for any loss or damage as a result of your trading or your reliance on the information shared on this website.

