“Spies In Disguise” Coming Soon To Disney+ (US) – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that it will be releasing the 20th Century Studios movie, “Spies In Disguise”, on Disney+ in the United States on Friday, 23rd September 2022.

Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.



The film was one of the first titles to be released by Disney after the purchase of 20th Century Fox, and due to an existing deal with HBO, the film wasn’t available to Disney+ in the US. However, the film was available in other countries.

Are you looking forward to seeing “Spies in Disguise”?

