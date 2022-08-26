Home Latest News Bitcoin Price Surges Past $66000, Reaching New High – The Wall Street...

Bitcoin Price Surges Past $66000, Reaching New High – The Wall Street Journal

By
Aabha Sharma
-
https://www.wsj.com/articles/bitcoin-price-surges-to-record-high-11634743244
Bitcoin hit a new high Wednesday, powered by a wave of buying after the first U.S. exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency started trading.
Bitcoin traded as high as $66,974.77 on Wednesday, passing the previous high of $64,889 set in April, according to CoinDesk. It fell to as low as $29,608.60 in July before roaring back on a series of developments that signal the digital currency’s move from the shadowy fringes of the investing world to the regulated main.
Aabha Sharma

