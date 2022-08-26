New Cryptocurrency Runfy Token Could Make You 10x Profits Like Solana and Ethereum – Outlook India

Ads

The Runfy Token is the new cryptocurrency released in 2022 with the potential to make its early investors earn 10x profit during its presale.

Physically, Virat Kohli doesn’t appear to be struggling, but as it often happens when you are out of form, the first mistake you make tends to be your last.

Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, a veteran of 99 test matches, says ups and downs are common in cricket, stressing that age is not a factor for team selection, as long as Virat Kohli is fit enough for the upcoming T20 World Cup

The BJP calls him a rank opportunist, but Nitish Kumar looks undeterred, as speculations about him being a challenger to PM Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls fly thick and fast

Virat Kohli, India’s biggest batting hope, is undergoing the longest drought in his career. How can he return among runs before the crucial T20 World Cup in Australia later this year?

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 4:28 pm

Cryptocurrency is the new pot of gold. Many crypto traders have realised this, and that's why they are always on the lookout for new cryptocurrencies with the most potential to yield massive returns.

The Runfy Token is the new cryptocurrency released in 2022 with the potential to make its early investors earn 10x profit during its presale.https://runfytoken.io/

In this article, we will be reviewing the reasons why Runfy (RUNF) should be kept on your watchlist, along with giant cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH).



Exercise and Earn With Runfy Token (RUNF)

Runfy Token is a new cryptocurrency project that seeks to incorporate hеаlth and fitness intо thе сrурtо ѕрасе and give members the lеvеrаgе tо еаrn money whilе keeping fit. The community-driven platform encourages people to achieve their fitness goals of either losing weight or keeping fit.

Runfy includes an app version that users can download to track their steps, count calories, and win in-app rewards based on how far users go each day.

Runfy (RUNF) users can participate in fitness challenges with their avatars, which can be accessed in the metaverse world of the Runfy project. Fitness trainers will be able to prepare diet or exercise programs for users and receive RUNF Tokens in return. RUNF users can also buy fitness equipment, protein powders, fitness clothes, and everything related to fitness using the RUNF token to authenticate and complete transactions.

https://go.runfytoken.io/register

Users who want to lose weight with expert guidance can consult professional fitness consultants and trainers for a fee.



Solana (SOL) Sets The Standard

Solana (SOL) is a decentralised blockchain network that supports various projects, including DeFi, Web 3.0, and NFT.

Its fast transaction speed and low gas fee make it the top choice for crypto traders and users. Solana (SOL) has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for users to navigate quickly.

The NFT marketplace known as Solanart is the go-to place for artists and creators to promote and sell their NFT arts. And now you can find solanarts on Opensea, the biggest marketplace for NFTs in the world.



Ethereum (ETH) Not Crashing Anytime Soon

Ethereum (ETH) is the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin (BTC). The platform allows developers to build decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain. Ethereum (ETH) also supports metaverse projects and NFT marketplaces.

Since Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralised software platform, users buy, trade, and sell without a third party. However, the native token, Ether or ETH, is used to complete the transaction.



Conclusion

Now could be the perfect time to start exercising; a healthy body is a healthy lifestyle. So monitor your daily steps and calorie count and get rewarded massively with RUNF tokens. Runfy (RUNFY) rewards early investors with additional RUNF tokens when they buy during the presale.

You can also get this offer and more when you join the presale today.



Runfy (RUNF)

Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/

Website: https://runfytoken.io/

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source

Ads