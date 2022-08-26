Pueblo group seeking a grant to help prevent homelessness – KOAA News 5

Ads

PUEBLO, CO — A group helping the homeless in Pueblo is hoping to secure money from a federal grant.

POSADA is asking for $250,000 in grant money that will go towards three of its programs including helping homeless youth and preventing people from losing their homes.

“We have found with the terrible vacancy rate in pueblo, it is hard to find affordable housing,’ said Lili Avalos of POSADA, ‘and so if we can keep the families in their homes that way they are not out in the streets so we do try to help when the funds are available.”

POSADA’s mission is ‘to provide housing and supportive services that empower homeless individuals and families in Pueblo County to become self-supporting members of the community.’

POSADA says it will find out if it gets the grand funds by early October.

