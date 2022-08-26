Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC – Defense World

Ads

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 262.6% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,674,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 10,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.







