Billion dollar attempts with Dogecoin, Stellar and Mehracki – The Cryptonomist

By Crypto Advertising – 25 Aug 2022

SPONSORED POST*

Mehracki (MKI), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Stellar (XLM) may witness wins like never seen before because the fall in the cryptocurrency market price means investors are seeking new coins to invest in. And since it’s a Bear Market in cryptocurrency right now, this makes it an amazing time to buy tokens due to the cheap prices. Investable projects are right around the corner, and we have just the list for you and the reasons you may want to invest in these tokens.

Summary

Mehracki (MKI) is a platform powered by the MKI Token, the utility and governance token which is in the presale stage. It is also a community-driven meme token like Dogecoin (DOGE). Specifically, it is at stage 1 of its presale where project planning, smart contract deployment, branding applications and the formation of its team are taking place.

This token has many uses, such as being a payment currency and offering discounts to hospitality business tourists. With Mehracki Token (MKI), the user does not have to bother with expensive foreign exchange prices when transacting.

A fixed 0.5% fee will be deduced to facilitate transactions on this platform. Mehracki (MKI) is designed to be a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) whereby users vote to manage the platform on issues plaguing the community so everyone gets to have a say.

The platform seeks to introduce NFTs users can earn based on their rewards. A business owner can make NFTs incentives to offer customers unique discounts. In addition, the NFTs can be monetized, and users of the platform can trade them for gains.

A holder of the Mehracki Token (MKI) can earn rewards through adding liquidity and they can also stake. The platform’s passive income reward distribution mechanism will encourage the user to “hodle” coins. Mehracki (MKI) will be attached to the Solana blockchain known for its quick transaction and low-cost features. Presale is here for this token, which is at relatively low prices. Hence we recommend you accumulate large quantities to get high returns upon the eventual price rise of the token. Investing in this coin at this stage could reap great benefits in the mid/long run.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a digital currency of the open source peer-to-peer type. Its image is the Shiba Inu, a Japanese dog breed that became popular as a meme and went wild on the internet. Its market cap rank is 10, and it is an ERC-20 token.

The sentiment is that Dogecoin (DOGE) will perform better with time and predictions say it will trade at 0.77 dollars by the year 2025. One of the critical factors controlling Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price is Bitcoin. Being the top currency, it affects this token greatly. This can be seen by the bear run that occurred in May 2021 when Bitcoin had a similar bear run.

Another major factor is the billionaire Elon Musk, every tweet he writes on Dogecoin (DOGE) seems to create a change in the Dogecoin (DOGE) price. This token is even used to buy Tesla merchandise in the real world.

Smaller investors are avoiding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) due to the price range, but Dogecoin (DOGE) is affordable and can be bought at around 0.069 dollars per token. Investors can also expect a large Return on Investment (ROI) if this token price heads the way experts have projected.



Stellar (XLM) is a payment platform that’s decentralized and of open-source nature. Its blockchain technology allows the swift transfer of money at extremely low costs. This platform has its own cryptocurrency, the XLM Token or Lumen.

Also, Stellar (XLM) first emerged in 2014 after Bitcoin (BTC). Stellar Token (XLM) is a global fiat currency converter encompassing the entire platform. The costs per transaction are $0.000001 each making it very economical and accessible.

Investing in Stellar (XLM) is an amazing way to make money in this bull market we are currently experiencing, therefore we advise you to consider Stellar (XLM).

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

