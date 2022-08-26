Outfit your M2 MacBook Air with Anker USB-C hubs on sale from $21 at Amazon – 9to5Toys

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its in-house USB-C hubs for MacBooks and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A top pick is the PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C PD Hub at $44.79. This one more regularly fetches $60 and is now down to the best price of the year at 25% off. Ideal for the latest M2 MacBook Air, Anker’s USB-C hub packs six different ports to expand the I/O of your machine at the desktop or out and about. This one packs 65W power delivery over the host USB-C cable, and then also packs an additional USB-C slot. There’s a 4K30 HDMI output for connecting to a display, as well as Gigabit ethernet and two USB-A ports to round out the 5Gb/s of throughput. Head below for more from $21.
Belkin on the other hand just released a new USB-C hub that’s designed for Apple’s latest M1 iMac. The unique design is centered around a 10Gb/s connection and can mount to the back of your device, only to unhook for taking on-the-go and using with a MacBook.
Equipped with a Power Delivery input port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a USB-C data port, and 2 USB data ports. Connect a 65W wall charger to the Power Delivery input port to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop. The HDMI port allows you to connect to an external display in resolutions up to 4K@30Hz.
