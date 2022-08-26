When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 — everything you need to know – Tom's Guide

Ads

By Louis Ramirez published 16 June 22

Prime Day will be here before you know it

If you’ve been wondering when is Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Amazon has officially answered that question. Prime Day 2022 begin on Tuesday, July 12 at 3 a.m. ET. According to Amazon, Prime Day deals will last for 48 hours.

As a reminder, Prime Day is the retailer’s mega faux holiday designed to sell Prime member subscriptions. The 48-hour event offers deals on everything from Instant Pots to running shoes. Last year, Prime Day was celebrated on June 21 and 22. Amazon delivered over two million deals across every category.

However, Amazon’s own hardware is what usually sees the biggest price drops on Prime Day, with terrific deals on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, and Fire Edition TVs. In fact, outside of Black Friday — Prime Day is the best time of the year to make an Amazon hardware purchase.

Just keep in mind that Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only, so you’ll need to be a member to get access to the deals. New members can get a free 30-day trial at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held July 12 and July 13. For shoppers, Prime Day means the best Amazon deals of the year. Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company’s then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the event has grown into a 48-hour deals-a-thon celebrated in over 18 countries.

In previous years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a week of teaser deals leading up to the main event. Previous deals have included free Amazon credits, dollar-off discounts on Amazon Fire tablets, and deals at Amazon-owned Whole Foods. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we bring you all the latest news ahead of Prime Day.

Last year, Prime Day was on June 21 and 22. Prior to that, Prime Day fell on October 13 and 14.

While some shoppers may be asking when is Prime Day — others are curious about the 4th of July. The federal holiday falls on a Monday and 4th of July sales tend to offer steep discounts across a wide range of devices. Our shopping advice is that if you’re looking to buy any Amazon hardware or services, wait for Prime Day as it’ll likely offer better discounts on Amazon devices. However, if you’re looking for deals on other items, such as kitchen appliances and mattresses, then your best bet is to shop on Independence Day.

