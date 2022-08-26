Google, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Twitter: New report reveals who collects the most data from users – Firstpost

Ads

OnePlus Nord 2 review

Return of the flagship-killer

September sky events

Meteor showers, a comet, asteroids and more

Mehul Reuben Das

Big Tech or the largest tech corporations, would like us to believe that they really care about their user’s data and privacy. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for all these years, you should know that this is a myth.



The reality is, that all tech companies, even the ones who claim that they have a “user privacy first” policy, collect some data or the other. Almost all the big tech companies have been accused of spying on these data and using them for personal gains, mainly through advertising and some other covert marketing operations.

A recent analysis conducted by StockApps.com has revealed which company collects the most data and just how much data of yours gets tracked.

StockApps’s analysis has revealed that of all the tech companies that one interacts with on a day-to-day basis, Google collects the highest amount of user data, much more than what Meta, formerly Facebook was accused of.

Google collects 39 types of data points in comparison to Twitter which collects 24 types of data points making it the second highest data aggregator. Amazon collects 23 types of data, Facebook tracks 14 kinds of data and the least number of data points are collected by Apple which is 12.

“Most people do not have the time or patience to read privacy policies that can be several pages long for each website they visit. Also, it is quite unlikely that all users have a background in law to properly grasp the privacy policy,” Edith Reads from StockApps.com said in a statement.

Given that Google’s entire business model depends on data, this should come as no surprise. Cyber security experts have often postulated that instead of thinking of Google as a benevolent service provider, it would be better to think of them as an advertising and marketing company, that their real customers aren’t end-users who use their services, but big corporations who have something to sell.

Back in 2021, a group of researchers, from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, found that Google collects about 20 times more data from Android devices than Apple Does from their iPhones.

Facebook and Twitter also save far more data than is necessary. However, Facebook primarily stores the data that users enter. When it comes to user privacy protection, Apple does a better job than Amazon with storing only those data that are required to keep users’ accounts active. According to the report, this is because their website is less dependent on advertising revenue than Google, Twitter, and Facebook are.

However, that is about to change. In recent months, Apple’s revenue from advertising has grown exponentially. Naturally, they will be exploring their options down the line.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It’s A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90’s: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

NewsTracker

Anti-competitive practices: Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India executives to depose before parliamentary panel

NewsTracker

Google lines up new measures, cybersecurity roadshows, grants to bolster online safety in India

Apple

Apple issues warning for iPhone, iPad and Mac users over major security flaw

Apple

Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype from 1976 auctioned for nearly $700,000

Google

Google has a cool ‘Hinglish’ feature on Google Pay. Here’s how to activate and use it

Apple

Apple takes a leaf from Xiaomi’s playbook, will soon start showing ads on iPhone’s default apps

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Copyright © 2022. Firstpost – All Rights Reserved.

Terms of usePrivacyCookie Policy

source