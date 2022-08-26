Stimulus checks: The states releasing new payments for May 2022 – Marca English

Ads

State support will be provided to the most disadvantaged sectors in order to help them cope with the effects of inflation and rising prices

Starting this month, residents of four states in the U.S. will begin to receive stimulus checks to help them better cope with the effects of inflation on the prices of certain products and services.

Thus, it is projected that in California, Delaware and Indiana, some of their residents will receive an amount of money through a check; while in Chicago residents will be provided with prepaid cards for gasoline and transit.

Thanks to the stimulus packages approved last year: the Golden State Stimulus I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II), eligible individuals will receive a check for $600 or $1,200 in the first stimulus package and another check for up to $1,100 for the second package.

It should be noted that some residents may receive lower payments because of GSS II, depending on whether they qualified for GSS I and other factors.

Thus, Californians who earn less than $75,000 a year and who have filed their returns and taxes by October 15, 2021 will be eligible for the assistance.

Also, the state’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB) is expected to issue another tranche of checks in June.

Under this scenario, residents may qualify for one or both stimulus payments, but must prove their eligibility.

In the state of Colorado, tax filers are in line for a payment of either $400 or $800 defending on their filing status, with the former being for individual filers and the latter being for joint filers.

This is part of the TABOR (Taxpayer Bill of Rights) refunds, as money is being sent back to Colorado residents.

In fact, there are 5.8 million Coloradans that are expected to benefit from these payments.

The state is scheduled to issue a tax rebate at the end of May. Individual filers will receive $300, while those who choose to file jointly can aim for a $600 rebate.

The rebates will be for residents who filed a personal income tax return for 2020 and also for those who did not earn enough to file taxes that same year.

“This relief is intended to help Delawareans facing higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump,” the government said in a statement.

“The State of Delaware is working hard to issue the $300 one-time rebate checks to qualifying taxpayers by the end of May 2022.”

Tax refunds will be provided to residents who filed taxes in the state before January 3, 2022.

Those who did so individually will receive a payment of $125; while married couples will receive double that amount.

It is noteworthy that paper checks will not be issued until July or August, but those who provided bank information with their 2021 tax returns will receive direct payments.

The 3.9 billion dollar surplus is expected to benefit some 4.3 million people in Indiana, and the payments will be made from May through the summer.

While Illinois is projected to make payments of up to $400 sometime this year to taxpayers, the city of Chicago will provide prepaid gas and transportation cards from the Chicago Moves program targeted to eligible residents.

The city will issue up to 50,000 prepaid gas cards each with $150 and up to 100,000 prepaid transportation cards with $50.

It is mentioned that 75% of these cards will be prioritized for residents of community areas with greater mobility difficulties; while the remaining 25% will be distributed throughout the city in equal amounts to each district.

A point to note is that the cards will be assigned by lottery starting in the second week of May and continuing through September.

