Which modified Android 13 software you are testing? One UI 5.0, OxygenOS 13, or other – HC Newsroom

Ads

Huawei Mate X2 getting August 2022 update [China]

OpenHarmony 3.1 standard system based setup box launched

Huawei is preparing to rollout HarmonyOS for even ineligible smartphones

Huawei Smart Screen V series 2021 installs HarmonyOS 3.0 beta

Huawei Nova 5i Pro receiving August 2022 Optimization update [China]

Huawei Mate 50 series to feature IMX766, IMX688, OV64B sensors and 3x, 3.5x, 5x zoom

Huawei! Where is your Nova 6T?

Huawei Mate 50 series to feature 50MP main camera with new technologies

P50 5G is launching soon but not by Huawei

Check all of the Huawei Mate devices in one picture

Huawei Mate X2 getting August 2022 update [China]

Huawei Nova 5T is getting August 2022 EMUI update

Huawei Nova 9 July 2022 EMUI update now rolling out in Europe

Huawei Smart Screen V series 2021 installs HarmonyOS 3.0 beta

Huawei EMUI August 2022 Updates List

Huawei releases first batch of App Signature service to resolve fake app scenarios

Get Google Play Store 32.0.20 with bug fix

Google Play Store 31.9.20 fixes Android CHECK FOR UPDATES bug

There’s a new app that could tell when Google is taking your data

Google Play system updates fail to respond on some Android phones

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 2022 to support high refresh rate: Tipster

New Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 2022 to launch around Mate 50 series

New Huawei notebook with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset is coming

Huawei MateBook 16s gets new storage configuration

Huawei MatePad 10.4 gets HarmonyOS July 2022 update

Huawei Watch GT 2 August 2022 optimization update is expanding

Huawei Watch GT 4 smartwatch is coming soon

Huawei Watch 3 series August 2022 optimization update expanding

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro wins EISA best smartwatch product of 2022-2023 award

WoW! Huawei Watch GT 2 gets August 2022 update with system stability improvements

Published

on

By

A few weeks ago, Google officially announced Android 13 for Android smartphones. Since then, various Android phone makers are testing their own version of Android 13 software. Although, the Pixel devices have already installed their share of stock Android 13 with the introduction.

Meanwhile, Google has confirmed that many smartphone makers will introduce Android 13 based software adaptations later this year.

Since Android 13 has already been launched under the AOSP (Android Open Source Project), the phone makers could finally begin to make a leap forward into the Android ecosystem with the latest version.

So, which Android 13 customized software are you testing? Is it Samsung’s One UI 5.0, OnePlus OxygenOS 13, Xiaomi MIUI 13/14, RealmeUI, ColorOS 13, or others?

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Google has confirmed a list of devices as well as others that are the official partners to promote this new Android build including:

Samsung

Asus

Nokia

iQOO

Motorola

OnePlus

Oppo

Realme

Sharp

Sony

Tecno

Vivo

Xiaomi

Testing:

Huawei is not in the campaign, since it doesn’t officially support Android or the latest version. However, phone makers including Samsung have launched the One UI 5.0 beta program in different markets and so do the OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo. These companies have initially announced the corresponding customized Android 13 software skins for flagship devices.

However, the range of testing will expand throughout the year and a stable version will be determined as the testing progress and bugs are removed gradually

Android 13 comes with better user interface customizations including the material you and brand new themed icons as well as a number of new color palette options. On the other hand, you can well manage your use and allowed permission for apps and systems.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

That’s not it, one of the most important features of Android 13 also comes in the name of the per-app language. Yes, the feature allows you to translate an entire app’s default language into what the user desires it to be, which is awesome.

There are also some minor tweaks made throughout the software that will be used by different OEMs.

So, which version of custom Android 13 software you are testing on your eligible Android device? Let us know in the poll below.

Ads

Which version of customized Android 13 you are testing? #Android #Android13 — HC Newsroom (@HCNewsroom) August 23, 2022 Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Which version of customized Android 13 you are testing? #Android #Android13

— HC Newsroom (@HCNewsroom) August 23, 2022

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Take a look at Huawei Mate 10 post EMUI 12 installation

EMUI 13 is not in the agenda of Huawei HDC 2022

Most of Deng Li’s smartphones are from the Huawei ecosystem and his first Huawei phone was Ascend Mate 2 (4G). As a tech enthusiast, he keeps exploring new technologies and inspects them closely. Apart from the technology world, he takes care of his garden.

AITO M5 EV smart vehicle to launch with Huawei Mate 50 on September 6

Huawei Mate X2 getting August 2022 update [China]

Huawei releases first batch of App Signature service to resolve fake app scenarios

Published

on

By

After a long time of waiting, Huawei is finally in motion to release the high-end smartphone series – the Mate 50. Another big moment for the company is that it has completed 10 successful years of its Mate products. Hence, in celebrating the Mate Decade, Huawei has brought 10 always on display (AOD) themes to its theme store.

In the past few years, the Chinese manufacturer has released a bunch of devices. No doubt, all of the devices have some or other unique abilities that separate them from other products in the market. Yet, the Mate series has remained an all-time favorite and in-demand handset on the consumer platform.

Keeping in mind the long journey, the company has thought to provide some immersive benefits to its users with the launch of the Mate 50 lineup. As per the fresh reports, Huawei has released a total of 10 Mate AOD displays on its theme store.

Huawei Mate Decade – Special Edition Themes

On exploring the corners and centers of the information, we found that the company has avail 10-year series themes for the consumers. As a result, you will find the off-screen displays from the Mate 1 to Mate 40 smartphone generation.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Further, each theme comes along with a slogan that represents the timeline of each Mate device. Notably, the original price of these dynamic themes is 3 yuan [0.44 USD]. But you can grab them in the live-running sale for just 1 yuan [0.15 USD].



Compatible Devices

Huawei has also mentioned the compatibility criteria of the iconic AOD themes. As per the information, the respective AOD off-screen displays only support some specific devices with HarmonyOS 2.0 or newer systems.

You can check the eligible devices, below.

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei Mate Xs 2

Huawei P50E

Huawei P50

Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro+

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Nova 8

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Huawei Nova 9 SE

Huawei Nova 9

Huawei Nova 9 Pro

Huawei Nova 10

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

So hurry up! As these amazing AOD themes are only in hands for a limited period.

|| Source ||

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Published

on

By

Recently, Huawei Mate 50 Pro real device has been appeared in a spy photo and revealed its camera details for us to explore.

According to the spy photo, the Huawei Mate 50 (possibly Pro) device is equipped with a quad camera system, which could possibly be the Pro version. It’s revealed that the camera on the top left is the ultra-wide angle, and the camera on the top right is a six-blade variable aperture main camera.

On the bottom left corner, you can find a ToF camera for rear portraits and depth effects. On the lower right corner, you’ll get a rectangular periscope zoom camera.

The camera module also consists of an LED flash right into the middle of the top two cameras, while the entire module seems to be inside a large ring design.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Speaking of design, the phone is covered in a protective shell, which confirms it to be a test device or engineering machine.

The cover is there not only there to provide security but also to not let the design leak ahead of the launch. Yet, it won’t stop the device from appearing online.



Camera:

Yes, the phone is equipped with new camera technology and it’s possibly the variable aperture lens that would allow you to control the flow of light into the sensor in real time.

However, the entire camera system seems very promising as the company will further boost the quality and the photo details with its new XMAGE imaging system and Huawei Mate 50 series will be the first one to use this.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Confirmation:

Currently, Huawei has not confirmed the camera specs of this upcoming device but it is set to unveil on September 6 and the Chinese tech maker has assured that it’ll be meeting with consumers on the peak of the performance and exploration with this new device.

There’s more to know about the Huawei Mate 50 series and we’ll keep you posted.

(source – Weibo)

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Published

on

By

Huawei has recently obtained a huge government cloud order worth 287 million yuan [4.19 million USD]. The Changsha Municipal Affairs has announced the Cloud Phase 2 service procurement project. Seeing Huawei as the right candidate, the organization has handed over the order with open-source procurement methods.

Huawei Cloud is one of the reflective tools for government officials as well as enterprise consumers. The Chinese manufacturer persistently improves the cloud infrastructure so that individuals can get benefits over time.

Since the new forces of Huawei have highly influenced the Internet cloud computing sectors, government officials have decided to pass on the biggest cloud order to the company, with a massive budget and other requirements.

It’s not the first time that the government has made Huawei solely in charge of the cloud project. Earlier on July 4, the government declared Huawei as the manager of the 2022-2025 service project in Changping District worth 190 billion yuan [27.7 billion USD]. The Municipal officials believe that since this project needs upgrading and improvement in the existence of IaaS services, the addition of new databases, cloud-native, AI, and other PaaS layer services, Huawei would be the best selective.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Notably, both the above-mentioned projects are single-source procurement. As a result, except for Huawei, no other cloud firms such as Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud can participate in this framework. Speaking of the new project, the information reveals that this is going to be an effective project. By 2023, the revenue of this project will make 149.73 billion yuan [21.8 billion USD].



Why Huawei is constantly getting new cloud projects?

Unlike other cloud institutes, Huawei Cloud covers most of the aspects that computing technology requires. For instance, IaaS, PaaS, and other levels. Besides, Huawei is the one and only distributor of key technical support, unified security management, unified operations, and maintenance.

On the flip side, Changsha Municipal Affairs assigned Huawei to be the single-source procurement supplier in June 2019. Consequently, the contract is valid for three years and is still stable and safe. Hence, it is logical for Huawei to continue the project.

Another significant point is that this cloud project confines some confidentiality information and security-related subjects. Hence, due to data security and other reasons, the government only allows specific manufacturers can drive to the end level.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Although, there are three types of cloud organizations residing in the market at present. However, the government mainly selects the institutes that can serve the security as well as performance equally. In these aspects, Huawei stands at the top position.



(Source)

Copyright © 2022 Huaweicentral.com

source