Deliver Us Mars Tugs on the Heart Strings in New Story Trailer – Push Square

Guest
Login or Sign Up
Guest
Login or Sign Up
Deliver Us Feels
Deliver Us Mars, the sequel to the excellent Deliver Us the Moon, was recently delayed, with the sci-fi action-adventure game now scheduled for lift off on 2nd February.
In a new story trailer, we get a glimpse of protagonist Kathy’s motivations and back story. Along with the crew of the spaceship, the Zephyr, she journeys to the red planet on a mission to retrieve the ARK colony ships, stolen by the mysterious Outward organisation, if humanity is to stand any chance of survival.
Deliver Us Mars is looking like a solid outing and one we are looking forward to. The wait until February is long, but hopefully, it will be well worth it.
What do you think of Deliver Us Mars? Did you play its predecessor? Plot your course in the comments section below.
[source youtu.be]
Comments (7)
Looks really great.
Just finished deliver us the moon over psplus extra. Pretty buggy and flat story and gameplay wise, but there was potential. Mars looks like a huge improvement.
I really liked Deliver Us The Moon so I’m well up for this sequel. Looking good.
Really liked Deliver Us The Moon and can’t wait for this game. For me they nailed the story so hopefully they can repeat that feat. Having some extra gameplay elements will be a definite bonus.
Just started playing Deliver Us The Moon. Enjoying it but it is a little laggy.
They’re introducing faces; characters I’m not keen on that. Makes it look daft it was the isolationist vibe make that first one feel special cats claws in space; bad cosmic drama nearly sunk the Discovery
Its weird that we’re at the point where I can watch a trailer like this and recognize the actors that did the mocap. Haha. Technology is crazy.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment…
Sony Reveals Official PS5 Pro Controller, DualSense Edge
Edging it
PS5 Price Increase Confirmed for UK, Europe, Japan, Canada, and More
But not in the USA
Video: Top 10 PS5 Platinums for Beginners
The best Platinums to ease you into the hunt
Sony Sued £5 Billion for ‘Ripping Off’ PS5, PS4 Players
“The game is up for PlayStation”
New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (22nd August to 28th August)
Pac-Man! Saints Row! More!
Game Profile
Title:
Deliver Us Mars
System:
PlayStation 5
Also Available For:
PS4
Publisher:
Frontier Foundry
Developer:
KeokeN Interactive
Genre:
Adventure
Players:
1
Release Date:
PlayStation Store
Official Site:
deliverusmars.com
Where to buy:
11
News Deliver Us Mars Delays PS5, PS4 Lift Off to February 2023
8
News The Latest Deliver Us Mars Dev Diary Explores the Upcoming Sci-Fi Adventure’s Narrative Threads
4
News Deliver Us Mars Out for PS5, PS4 in September with a PS Plus Discount
15
News The Last of Us 2 Inspires Deliver Us Mars in PS5, PS4 Dev Diary
8
News Deliver Us Mars Is an Atmospheric Sci-Fi Mission on the Red Planet Coming to PS5, PS4
Popular Right Now
All PS5, PS4 Crossplay Games
2 hours ago
New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (22nd August to 28th August)
2 hours ago
PS5 Stock: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 and When in August …
5 days ago
All PS Plus Games
1 day ago
New PS4 Games Release Dates in 2022
7 days ago
New PS5 Games Release Dates in 2022
7 days ago
NBA 2K22: All Locker Codes
Tue 16th Aug 2022
All PS5 Games Running at 120fps
Fri 12th Aug 2022
PS5 Price Increase Confirmed for UK, Europe, Japan, Canad…
18 hours ago
Best PS Plus Games
4 days ago
Best PS5 Exclusive Games
7 days ago
Japanese Gamers Aren’t Impressed with PS5’s Price Hike
5 hours ago
Show More
Join 400,337 people following Push Square:
© 2022 Hookshot Media, partner of ReedPop. Hosted by 44 Bytes.