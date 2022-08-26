Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Air Fryers – Cosmopolitan

Ads

Calling all shoppers! The biggest online shopping event of the year (!!) is finally here. Of course, I’m referring to Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant’s mega two-day sales event. From clothes, shoes, makeup, tech, pet products, home decor, kitchen accessories, and much more, it’s the perfect time to score all the hot ticket items your heart desires. Oh, and speaking of kitchenware, if you don’t own an air fryer yet, Prime Day 2022 is the perfect time to snag one for a fraction of the original price.

But before you can score fantastic deals on the latest air fryers and more, you’ve gotta make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member. Once you sign up for an , you automatically have access to the sale and reap alllll the other benefits (like free two-day shipping plus access to tons of TV shows, movies, and music). If you’re a lil iffy about subscriptions or memberships, Amazon also offers a risk-free and a . Aside from getting your membership squared away or signing up for a free trial, there are a few other things you’ll want to know about Prime Day. Keep reading for all the juicy details!

The official Amazon Prime Day dates are Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13—so, yep, it’s happening right now! Since yesterday, the mega-retailer has been running all sorts of deals and discounts on almost everything. If you happened to miss out on all the action yesterday, don’t worry. There are still a whole bunch of fantastic sales happening today. But keep in mind that throughout this shopping extravaganza, different deals and flash sales will be happening throughout the day. So make sure your “add to cart” finger is ready!

There are a ton of kitchen appliance deals happening for Amazon Prime Day. High-quality brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Instant Pot, COSORI, and more have discounted top-tier appliances available on the giant retailer’s site. So if you’ve been waiting to snag your new fave kitchen appliance, we couldn’t be happier for you. Below, you’ll find 18 great air fryers, all significantly discounted to make you and your wallet happy.

If you have an all-white kitchen, you’ll need some pretty appliances to match. Grab this gorge matte white air fryer with shiny gold accents. It has a five-quart basket, eight preprogrammed settings, and it’s dishwasher safe.

There’s something to be said about watching your food cook. Whether in the oven, microwave, or (in this case) air fryer—it’s just so damn satisfying to watch.

We love a colorful kitchen appliance moment. Elevate your countertops with this pretty pink beaut that has eight cooking presets and a sleek LED touch screen—plus it comes with two free cookbooks full of recipes and cooking times.

If you’re not into the traditional basket-style air fryers, try this oven one instead. It offers a lil over 19 quarts of space so that you can cook multiple dishes at once, thanks to its three-layer slots. Plus, it comes with a crumb tray, fry basket, wire rack, and broil/baking pan.

These multiple-use kitchen appliances are a godsend. With this bad boy, you have the option to pressure-cook your fave meats or air-fry anything you want. It’s the perfect appliance for someone who loves to slow-cook their meals during the day.

When you buy a small air fryer, the most “extras” you’ll receive is a simple recipe book, and any other accessories you’d have to buy yourself. But with this compact beauty, you get a 5.7-quart air fryer that broils, roasts, fries, and reheats plus a skewer set, cooking rack, and nonstick cooking tray and grill pan.

Aaaaah, we love a kitchen that’s all about aesthetics. So elevate your countertop with this matte gray air fryer. Its five-quart basket is the perfect size to whip up meals for two people, and it has nine different presets so you can cook with ease.

No shade to the basic air fryer colors like black, gray, and chrome, but this sleek navy beauty is absolutely s-t-u-n-n-i-n-g. It has a shiny black touch screen that offers eight different presets and a basket large enough to fit a whole five-pound chicken.

Trust me, this Cosori air fryer is the absolute shit. If the 13 different presets or removable dishwasher-safe basket doesn’t sell you, the 43,000 (!!) glowing Amazon reviews def will.

Maybe you’re not into all the fancy-schmancy cooking presets and you just want a healthier way to cook some of your fave foods—here ya go. With this quaint air fryer, just load in your food, set the temperature and timer, and you’ll have a hot and ready meal on your hands in minutes.

You can prepare meals for everyone in the fam with this seven-quart bb. It has 12 different presets, including ones to cook staples like pork, chicken, and steak. It even has a cake preset so you can whip up a sweet dessert in no time!

This is an air fryer that can get the job done. This 26-quart air fryer oven can cook multiple meals, from a couple of 12-inch pizzas to a whole chicken. It has 12 different functions and can go up to 450 degrees to ensure your next meal comes out *chef’s kiss* perfecto!

Despite having a sizable six-quart basket, this air fryer is pretty compact (and it’ll match your stainless-steel kitchen appliances!). It can go up to 400 degrees and features six presets for everyday food.

If you’ve been searching for a small or single-serve air fryer, look no further. You can bake, fry, roast, and reheat any of your fave dishes in this lil guy.

You don’t have to drop a ton of cash for an air fryer. For under $40, you can get this sleek and compact one that features a large basket to cook and bake everything from french fries to a birthday cake. Plus, if you’re unsure how long to cook something, there are suggested time frames printed on top for a variety of food groups.

This black and gray air fryer by Ninja will look so sleek on your countertop. You can fry, roast, reheat, and even dehydrate your fave foods in its nonstick four-quart basket. It’s large enough to fit two pounds of frozen french fries or two really juicy steaks.

Get fancy with this dual-zone Ninja air fryer. It has a Smart Cook Finish feature that allows two different foods to finish cooking simultaneously. The extra-large baskets are four quarts each and big enough to fit up to four pounds of chicken wings, which is perfect if you’re cooking for a large group of people.

Not a fan of traditional basket-style air fryers? Then you’ll love this oven-style option, which is large enough to cook multiple dishes at once. AND unlike most basket air fryers, you have a rotisserie option with this one, so you can roast a whole chicken if you’d like.

