Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2 getting new updates to improve stability – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: August 24th, 2022 at 07:10 UTC+02:00

Even though Samsung released its newest flagship truly wireless earbuds just a couple of weeks ago, it hasn’t forgotten its older Galaxy Buds models. The South Korean firm has released a new firmware update to the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2, which were released last year.

The newest update for the Galaxy Buds Pro comes with firmware version R190XXU0AVF1, while the update for the Galaxy Buds 2 bumps up the firmware version to R177XXU0AVF1. As per Samsung’s changelog, it improves the reliability and stability of the wireless earbuds. It’s a 2.33MB update for the Galaxy Buds Pro and a 3.01MB update for the Galaxy Buds 2. Since the updates are fairly small in size, you can download them even via a cellular data connection.

This Galaxy Buds 2 update has been released worldwide, so everyone who owns these wireless earbuds can install the update right away. To install the update, head over to the Galaxy Wearable app and navigate to Earbuds settings » Earbuds software update and then tap on Update.

Both these earbuds feature a dual-driver setup with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ANC, Ambient Mode, 360 Audio, and Auto Switching. They are compatible with AAC, SBC, and SSC codecs. Both earbuds feature wear detection, three microphones, an IP rating, a USB Type-C port, and wireless charging.

