Win Exclusive NFT Rewards From FrontFanz – a Web3 Subscription Platform on Polygon – Cryptonews

FrontFanz isn’t taking any breaks. After coming out in the open, this platform successfully closed a strategic investor round and a private sale round. In addition, FrontFanz just launched a 20-day IEO sale on ExMarkets that started on the 20th of July. What’s unique about this sale is that it is held in a Dutch auction style that opens up more opportunities for everyone to partake in the sale!

Now, FrontFanz comes back with an interactive guessing game. During this game, participants can win an exclusive NFTs with a photo of one of the FrontFanz ambassadors daily. Sounds exciting? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the game and its’ rules.

In order to win, players will have to guess the percentage of $FANZ that will sell out, or the time they think it will sell out (GMT-0 time zone). Players can make as many guesses as they wish; however, only the last guess will count.

If more than one person guesses correctly, the winner will be chosen by the creativity and uniqueness of their submission message written next to the guess. All guesses should be submitted to the FrontFanz Telegram . Here are some examples of how players should provide their guesses:

If you wish to guess the time:

/game_time HH:MM submission message

Where HH – hours; MM – minutes

Example:

/game_time 19:35 To the moon!!

/game_time 09:05 I love front fanz!!

If you wish to guess the percentage:

/game_percent XX.XX submission message

Where XX.XX – the percentage

Example:

/game_percent 95.60 To the moon!!

/game_percent 05.00 I love front fanz!!

Make sure to submit your guesses at least 3 hours before your estimated time of the sell-out! Winners will be chosen daily, and as a reward, they’ll receive an NFT of a FrontFanz’s ambassador. All NFTs will be an exclusive photo from a fresh and brand new photoshoot!

To all those who are interested in the game, head on to FrontFanz’s Telegram and type in /game.rules, after which you’ll receive further instructions. Good luck!

FrontFanz is a Web3 subscription content platform that encourages content creators to express themselves freely without any fear of one-sided censorship. Built on the Polygon blockchain that believes in total decentralization, FrontFanz is a platform built for creators by creators.

No more censorship, delayed payments, unfair chargebacks, or even denied payments due to third-party involvement. FrontFanz’s founders, Rosey Sin and Stacey Carlaa, two strong female figures with decades of industry experience, the platform provides a safe and efficient space for creators to grow.

The native FANZ token allows platform users to access various benefits, including voting power, in-platform purchases, staking, platform-wide discounts, and access to the FrontFanz Marketplace. To sum up, this platform offers a great solution to some of the Web2 limitations content creators battle against today.

